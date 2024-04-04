GTA 6's New Banshee May Be Hidden in New Rockstar Games Logo

A new Rockstar Games logo, which appears to exist to celebrate the company's 25-year anniversary, may have revealed a new Banshee design that is going to be seen in GTA 6. The Banshee, for those that don't know, is a recurring sports car that debuted in GTA 3 and been in every GTA game since. When you think of Grand Theft Auto cars, you probably think of it. It is more iconic than many real sports cars. The expectation is it will be in GTA 6, and we may now know it is with a slight redesign.

If you haven't seen the newly-leaked logo, which leaked via the files of a new GTA Online update, it is pack full of references to games and series Rockstar Games has shipped over the years, beyond just GTA. In the bottom right corner though there is the Banshee, but a version never seen before. This could be coming as part of a future GTA Online update, but this seems unlikely.

It also could be nothing, but there is a precedent here. As X user, "Detective," points out, Rockstar Games notably included the Miami-dade helicopter in an official holiday 2022 art. This was before it revealed GTA 6 was in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. Obviously, this was a tease. Suffice to say, it is reasonable to expect at least one tease, if not more, in this logo.

In the bottom right of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary artwork is an unreleased model of the Banshee, possibly from GTA 6.



Rockstar has done similar things before, like when they included the Miami-Dade police helicopter on their holiday art in 2022. pic.twitter.com/OD57snaINK — Detective (@that1detectiv3) April 4, 2024

Right now, all we have is speculation based on a leaked logo. In other words, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While there is certainly something to this speculation that is all there is. There is nothing concrete here that undoubtedly links it to GTA 6.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the logo leak nor the GTA 6 speculation it has created.