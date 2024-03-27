Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Character and Abilities

Apex Legends is prone to leaks in regards to things like Town Takeovers, new skins, and other smaller releases, but this time, Apex Legends players may have gotten quite the leak to mull over. A known Apex Legends insider shared this week what's supposedly a first look at Alter, the character said to be the next Legend in the game. Alongside the first look at that Legend, we've also gotten a preview of what their abilities will look like.

Twitter user Osvaldatore who often shares insights into future Apex Legends plans and related content posted an image of Alter on Wednesday. The character's got a distinctly edgy appearance to them and appears to use robotics or something similar based on the appearance of one of their arms and a tail-like appendage shown in the first look. Both in terms of their appearance and abilities, Alter looks to be an Apex Legends character that wraith players will want to try out.

Alter's supposed abilities are as follows, but Apex Legends players should keep in mind that Alter hasn't officially been revealed yet and that pre-release abilities sometimes look different from the finalized ones, so Alter could look and play different whenever they're revealed. These leaks typically are at least within the ballpark of what these characters will do, however, so expect some void-based abilities if nothing else.

Alter's Abilities

Passive: Gift from the Rift

Can remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be armor.

Tactical: Void Passage

Creates a portal passageway through a surface.

Ultimate: Void Nexus

Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

S21 Skirmisher Legend: Alter



Ability icons are temporary pic.twitter.com/1nxE0PWyD6 — Osvaldatore (@Osvaldatore) March 27, 2024

Broadly, Alter's leaked abilities make them look like a mix of Loba, Wraith, and old Revenant prior to his rework from two seasons ago. Alter's Passive lets them pull from a deathbox like Loba's Ultimate does, though it's unclear if there's a cooldown on this that would prevent Alter from looting one item from tons of different deathboxes in an area. The Tactical sounds like an escape or flank tool, though it's again unclear what its limitations would be in terms of how far through a surface it can go.

If the leaked Ultimate is real, it sure sounds a lot like Revenant's old Ultimate but with extra risk. Old Revenant's Death Totem allowed players to push without any concern for their wellbeing since losing all their health meant returning to the Totem, but this ability seems to make players think more about a push like that since they have to be the ones to make the call to return to the regroup point instead.

The current season of Apex Legends isn't scheduled to end until roughly sometime in May, so it may be awhile before we see Alter revealed in full unless more leaks emerge.