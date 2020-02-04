Apex Legends Season 4 Battle Pass Revealed

With Season 4 of Apex Legends comes a new battle pass, the way of rewarding players for simply playing the game that’s now become standard in battle royale projects and beyond. Season 4’s battle pass can be seen in full just as past seasons were so that there are no surprises about what players are putting their money towards. It’s available once again in a free and premium option, and regardless of which one you opt for, you can start working through it now that it’s out.

This new battle pass is available in the game for players to scroll through and see more detailed looks at everything that’s included along with the names and designs of different skins and other cosmetics. If you’re like many other people and you’re currently unavailable to enjoy Season 4 since it dropped in the middle of the day, the Apex Legends site should be able to hold you over until you’re ready to work through the battle pass yourself. It’s got previews of every reward you’ll get throughout the duration of the battle pass, some of which are acquired right away just for playing Apex Legends.

“Immediately unlock the Legendary R99: Zero Point skin and three new Epic Legends skins when you pick up the Battle Pass,” the site said about the Season 4 battle pass. “Fight through the remaining 100 levels to earn the rest of the rewards including Rare and Legendary items like the Health Drain Lifeline, Blue Steel Crypto, Cyber Punked Wattson and Heat Sink Flatline.”

Also included within the first level of the premium battle pass is some bonus experience. You’ll find that and non-cosmetic options like Apex Coins scattered throughout the battle pass at different intervals.

Simply playing the game will get you a few rewards regardless of whether you buy the premium battle pass or not. Those rewards include the Cyber Sludge Caustic skin, five Apex Packs, and a tracker that’ll keep up with your Season 4 wins for all the Legends. For those who want to buy the battle pass and then some, there’s a bundle once again that lets you skip the first 25 tiers get some gear right away.

The arrival of Season 4 also means that we’ve got a new Legend to try out. This new Legend is named Revenant, and we finally got to see his full ability kit today with Season 4’s launch.