Apex Legends Reveals Revenant's Abilities

Apex Legends Season 4 has arrived, and with it comes the game’s newest Legend. Revenant is the character that’s been long teased to come to the game following datamines, speculation, and a crafty misdirection by Respawn Entertainment to keep players guessing. Now that the wait for Revenant and Season 4 is over, we now know the full extent of the character’s abilities that allow him to prevent enemies from using their abilities and grant himself and his teammates the chance to defy death.

Revenant was teased numerous times leading up to his official reveal, and the latest trailer for the character gives us the best introduction to him yet. It reveals his motives for joining the Apex Games as well as a first look at his abilities being explained.

“He swore he would hunt down every last person who did this to him, but more than two centuries have passed, and they're all gone… or so he thought,” the bio for Revenant said. “The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until anybody connected to Hammond is dead. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few of the Legends along the way. He used to need a reason to kill… but he’s not that man anymore.”

A full list of his abilities can be found below that correspond with what you’ll see in the trailer.

Revenant’s Abilities

Passive Ability: Stalker You crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other Legends.

Tactical Ability: Silence Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 10 seconds.

Ultimate Ability: Death Totem Drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will return to the totem.



His Stalker ability gives him the mobility he needs to make plays like other characters such as Pathfinder and Octane have, but it’s his other two abilities that are far more interesting. His Tactical Ability is the first of its kind in Apex Legends since it can silence enemies and prevent them from using their abilities. Some moves in Apex Legends have long cooldowns, but removing the chance to even use those abilities for 10 seconds is a significant blow to all characters. Using his Tactical on someone effectively turns the stand-off into a direct shootout.

That’s unless Revenant has his Ultimate active though, a move that’s by far the wildest out of his abilities. It can revive not only him but also his teammates if they’re downed or killed when under its effect, though they’ll come back with only smidge of health.

Revenant is now available in Apex Legends after you’ve downloaded the latest update for Season 4.