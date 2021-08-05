Apex Legends Video Featuring Seer and Wattson Goes Viral for the Wrong Reason

✖

Apex Legends Season 10 is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch with a brand new legend, Seer. As you would expect, players of the free-to-play battle royale game have been running with the character extensively since the launch of Season 10. Right now, it's too early to call where Seer will place in the current meta, but one thing seems clear: the balance between Wattson and Seer needs some work.

To be clear, Wattson players aren't the only ones complaining about Seer. Players of all characters are. Again, it's too early to make any definitive claims, but Seer does seem to be a tad overpowered with his AOE detection Ultimate and heartbeat sensor. Seer is hard to counter no matter who you are playing as, but as the video below demonstrates, it's even harder when you're Wattson because currently Wattson's Ultimate does not block or cancel any of Seer's abilities.

As you would expect, the most common reactions to the video above have been one of two reactions: a call to nerf Seer and a call to buff Wattson. That said, Respawn Entertainment could get two birds with one stone if they simply buff Wattson to be more effective against Seer, which would not only make Wattson more efficient in the meta, but would in turn nerf Seer without actually touching the character himself.

For now, it remains to be seen what Respawn Entertainment's response to this video will be. It's safe to assume Seer will get a rebalance soon with how much feedback there's been about the character, but the chances Wattson will be nerfed in the process may be slim.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Does Respawn need to nerf Seer and buff Wattson?