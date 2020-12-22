Apex Legends Trident Glitch Causes Trouble on Olympus

✖

An Apex Legends player has discovered a bizarre glitch on the Olympus map that sent them hurtling into the sky, unable to get back to the game. As a result, the game crashed for both the player and all of their teammates. Reddit user Jolly-Moment shared a video of the glitch, in which a collision with a Trident vehicle causes the player to suddenly appear far up in the air. While in mid-air, Jolly-Moment's screen told them to "Get Back in the Ring," but there was no way for them to do so. The player did try making the most of the situation by firing down at the map, but to no avail.

A video of the glitch can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Given the specific circumstances that made this glitch happen, it seems like this isn't the sort of issue that most Apex Legends players will have to worry about. Lots of minor issues tend to slip through the cracks during the development process, as it's difficult to test for every possible scenario. While this certainly seems like it would be frustrating for any player to encounter, most fans probably won't have to worry about having to avoid it.

Olympus is the third map in Apex Legends, and it was added to the game as part of last month's Season 7 update. A floating city above the planet Psamathe, Olympus allows players to travel around the map using the Trident vehicles. Normally, running over another player won't cause any actual damage to the opponent, but this time around was a bit different, clearly! Given the fact that the map is relatively new, Jolly-Moment got a chance to check out everything Olympus has to offer from a nice overhead perspective. It's just a shame that they couldn't enjoy the sights more, given the crash!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game has also been announced, but a release date has not been confirmed. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you playing Apex Legends? Have you encountered issues like this on the Olympus map? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!