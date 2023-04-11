Apex Legends Update Reverts Unannounced Changes, Fixes Broken Legend

An Apex Legends update released this week has undone some unannounced, unwanted changes that were implemented back when the game's Sun Squad Collection Event got underway. The change in question released previously was one that swapped the inputs used to exchange or drop weapon attachments, a change which led to plenty of players throwing their attachments onto the ground instead of moving the attachment to another weapon. The same update released this week also finally fixed a broken Legend, Vantage, who many were saying was unplayable at the worst or unreliable at best ever since the last update dropped.

The brief patch notes -- or rather the highlights from the patch notes -- were shared this week by Respawn Entertainment on Twitter. The change regarding the weapon attachment buttons has been reverted, Vantage's companion, Echo, no longer spawns towards the middle of the map after being used, Belgian players got their store fixed, and one of the Flatline's skins has once again been nerfed with an updated set of iron sights.

When the weapon attachment input change was first made during the Sun Squad event, it wasn't listed in the patch notes, so it was fair to say it was very much an undocumented change that players had to find out about on their own. Strangely enough, Respawn never really said anything (through official channels at least) about this change even though players were quick to pick up on it and ask for the change to be reverted. The same goes with Vantage with that Legend's problems not acknowledged by the game's socials either up until the update from this week that fixed the problems.

Things were different with the Belgium store and the Flatline skin, however. The Flatline skin was addressed back on March 28th with Respawn showing off what the updated version of the skin would look like, and the Belgium situation was addressed the following day with Respawn saying that it was working to get the Sun Squad issues resolved on April 10th. While those points at least were addressed previously, the replies to those tweets were filled with critics who lamented the fact that these store-related problems were acknowledged while the issues with Vantage and weapon attachments went without comment.