Apex Legends Update Makes Unpopular Character Change

A new Apex Legends update on PS4, PC, and Xbox One is live alongside official patch notes revealing everything new, tweaked, and improved. The update is one of the biggest of the year, adding cross-play and much more to the game. However, all anybody can talk about is the one thing the update removed from the game: Wraith's Naruto run. That's right, Wraith's unique running animation has been swapped with a more standard running animation.

At the moment of publishing, it's not 100 percent clear why the Naruto run has been removed from the game, but it's reportedly due to the balance issues it was causing. As you may know, the running animation made the character much harder to hit while on the run than other characters.

Below, you can check out Wraith's brand new running animation:

Wraith new run F for naruto run pic.twitter.com/h7tLPxbn0P — David (@frozenfroh) October 5, 2020

As you would expect, many Apex Legends players were disappointed to hear of the change, however, there were some happy to see the Naruto run go, citing the aforementioned balancing problems.

wraith will no longer naruto run. quitting apex officially. — jonny! (@SoaRJonnyy) October 5, 2020

Goodbye naruto run wraith 😔 I will miss u — Alyssa (@miltiaa) October 5, 2020

wraith mains be like 'oh no now I have to play the game with a normal hitbox waaah i'm uninstalling' ok bye, don't forget to grab the clown shoes u dropped naruto running your way out of the game u nerds — kabu (@kabunouveau) October 5, 2020

Wraith doesn’t naruto run anymore I am sad — sF | inthisdream (@sF_inthisdream) October 5, 2020

they couldn't nerf wraith by nerfing her abilities so instead they removed her naruto run this is actual proof that naruto running is OP you may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like pic.twitter.com/cSraZSaAhT — wish (@_wishcraft) October 5, 2020

Of course, based on the sheer amount of disappointment being expressed, it's possible Respawn Entertainment will add the feature back in a future update, but for now, this seems unlikely, especially if this a balance-related change.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

