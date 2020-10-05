Apex Legends Developer Provides Update on Nintendo Switch Version

✖

During June's EA Play Live presentation, the publisher announced a Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends. Since then, EA and developer Respawn have been mostly quiet on the game's release date for the handheld hybrid. That has somewhat changed, however, as Apex Legends director Alex Grenier was asked about the status of the Switch version on Twitter. The director only confirmed that the team is still working on that particular version, giving little additional information. While the lack of new information might be a bit disheartening, fans can take solace in the knowledge that the game is still planned for Nintendo's platform. Grenier's Tweet is embedded below.

We are still working on it. Can’t say more. — Chad Grenier (@ChadGrenier) October 1, 2020

EA and Respawn had previously indicated a fall release for the game's Switch version, but that's looking increasingly unlikely. With October in full swing and details slim, it seems that the Switch version might have been pushed back in favor of getting cross-play implemented, first. That makes far more sense, As Switch fans will have a bigger pool of people to play with when the game does arrive on the system. It's also possible that development stalled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a big impact on developers and publishers throughout the video game industry.

The upcoming release is a testament to the success of Nintendo Switch. Historically, EA has not shown a lot of support for Nintendo platforms, focusing instead on PlayStation and Xbox. The allure of major games in a portable format has proven quite popular, however, leading to far greater third-party support than Nintendo systems typically see. During a financial sales briefing held in May, EA stated that it is planning to bring more games to Nintendo systems, and it seems that Apex Legends is a big part of those plans. For now, Switch owners will just have to wait patiently and enjoy some of the other titles currently available on the system.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

