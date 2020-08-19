New Apex Legends Map Leaked

✖

A new Apex Legends map has seemingly leaked online, suggesting Season 6 may have a big surprise for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Much of the content that comes to EA and Respawn's free-to-play battle royale game is revealed ahead of schedule, courtesy of datamining leaks. And the latest datamining leak points to a brand new map coming to the game soon dubbed "Tropic Island," which could be a placeholder. After all, Tropic Island is pretty generic, especially compared to the game's previous two maps, King's Canyon and World's Edge.

At the moment of publishing, zero assets of the map have leaked online, meaning right now all we have is code referencing the map within the game's files. And it looks like this code was added with the game's latest Season 6 update. This could mean it's coming soon, but it could also mean Respawn is just now starting to test the map in its development build of the game. If this is the case, then it could a little ways off from release.

As for the leak itself, it comes way of prominent Apex Legends leakers Shrugtal and Biast12, both who recently and individually relayed word of "Tropic Island" within the game's files.

it looks like Tropic Island is a new map! pic.twitter.com/PP92X947HG — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 18, 2020

Interestingly, this is not the only "leaked" map we know about it. There have been leaks pointing to a map dubbed "Olympus" for a while. These could be the same map, but it seems unlikely. And if they aren't, then Tropic Island may be very far away, because you'd assume Olympus would come first given that we've known about it for longer and have more leaks pointing to its existence.

That said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt, the leak itself, and the speculation derived from it. At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn or EA have commented on the leak, and it's highly unlikely either will, as typically neither comment on leaks of this variety.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and come later this year it will be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

