Massive Apex Legends Leak Reportedly Reveals Future of the Game

A massive Apex Legends leak has surfaced online, possibly revealing and spoiling the future of the game. More specifically, a new "leak" is making the rounds that reveals not just the game's next character, but the next seven. In other words, the next few years of content for the game. Of course, there will be new weapons, maps, and gameplay changes, but none of this -- bar perhaps new maps -- compares to the magnitude of when a new character is released. Unlike some other battle royale games, Apex Legends is centered on its cast of contestants.

As for the leak itself, it comes way of an alleged in-game screenshot of the Legends tab, presumably from some type of development build of the game. If accurate, then the game's next seven characters will be Valk (offensive), Firebug (recon), Ash (offensive), Horizon (offensive), Husaria (offensive), Blisk (recon), and Fuse (offensive).

What order these characters will arrive in, who knows, but this is what the screenshot reveals. As for the validity of the screenshot, it passes the sniff test, but so have many excellent fakes in the past. In other words, for now, take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn nor EA have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either will, as both typically don't comment on leaks, rumors, reports, or anything of the speculative variety. That said, if either does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, below, you can check out the leak for yourself:

Apex Legends is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will soon be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

