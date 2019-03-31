This ‘Apex Legends’ Player’s Respawn Is As Smooth As It Gets

Now that players have gotten a feel for the first season of Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, everybody is out to become the best. Whether that means dropping in, wiping out squad after squad, and fighting your way to victory, or just dominating every second of every match, players are really finding their grooves. While plenty of Legends are looking forward to what’s to come in future seasons, some just enjoy having a ball in Kings Canyon. That said, one player brought an entirely new meaning to the developer’s name, as their recent respawn is nothing short of entertaining.

Taking to the Apex Legends subreddit, user “dynamikeee” posted a short clip of a respawn that is just about as smooth as it gets. After respawning, he dropped down onto a satellite dish that slung him onto a zipline that took him directly to his death box. It’s really quite the remarkable spectacle.

As many of his fellow Redditors were pointing out, the movement in Apex Legends is downright wonderful. It’s almost reminiscent of the likes of Titanfall 2 or even CS:GO, which led many to wish there were a surfing map in Apex. Of course, there’s always a possibility that Respawn could add such a thing later on.

It’s always worth pointing out that Apex Legends is still new and in its battle royale infancy. We can only image what the game will look like in a year. Here’s to hoping it’s still bringing new ideas to the table and players continue to have fun.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you pulled of similar slick moves in Apex Legends? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

