Apple Vision Pro Release Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin Soon

Apple has announced the release date for its upcoming Vision Pro AR headset. This past summer, Apple made waves when it revealed that it would finally be entering the virtual reality and augmented reality market with its own headset. Although the device's specs and features were quite impressive, the sticking point for many ended up being its hefty $3499 price tag. Now, for those that aren't put off by the high cost, the Apple Vision Pro can begin being pre-ordered later this month.

As of today, Apple has announced that Vision Pro will begin releasing in less than a month on February 2. Those interested in purchasing the Apple Vision Pro right away can look to pre-order the headset beginning next week on January 19, at 5:00am PT/8:00am ET. As mentioned, the baseline version of the Vision Pro will retail for $3499 and will come with 256GB of storage. Per usual, though, there are other additional accessories that Apple is selling separately.

"Apple Vision Pro is the result of decades of experience designing high‑performance, mobile, and wearable devices — culminating in the most ambitious product Apple has ever created," says Apple's own description of the device."Apple Vision Pro integrates incredibly advanced technology into an elegant, compact form, resulting in an amazing experience every time you put it on."

Moving forward, it's highly probably that Apple will end up releasing additional, cheaper versions of the Apple Pro headset. To start, the company is selling its "Pro" model, which is almost always the most costly option available when it comes to Apple devices. With this in mind, other options will likely come to the market down the road and Apple could have more to say about these future versions of the Apple Vision Pro at some point later in 2024.

