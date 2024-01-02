Apple Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 5

Slow Horses is coming back for a fifth season on Apple TV+. 2024 is off to a great start with the first major renewal of a fan favorite show. Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the streaming hit which just premiered its first season 18 months ago and quickly became a hot topic among fans. The first two seasons of slow horses did so well that Apple decided to renew the series for two more seasons. With that kind of series order in tow old man and the rest of the crew over at See-Saw Films got to work on quickly filming more of this series. In an age where many main event series take a year or more to produce, this kind of pace absolutely helped the Apple TV+ exclusive.

A star-studded cast helps make Slow Horses shine. The series boasts appearances by Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Jonathan Price, Saskia Reeves, Samuel West, Rosalind Elezar, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan. As an added bonus fans can look forward to Slow Horses adapting a fan favorite book. Spook Street is a novel that has been mentioned by Oldman and some of the producers as an absolute target to adapt next season. What Season 5 already in the works, you can bet that will see elements from that but love story on the small screen when the next episodes premiere on Apple.

Slow Horses Season 5 Tease

(Photo: AppleTV+)

Apple TV+ is already teasing what could be coming in Slow Horses Season 5. Comicbook.com have a chance to speak to Saskia Reeves and Gary Oldman about which of the books they're most excited to adapt. Both of them mentioned Spook Street, and that means there's probably some very very happy actors producers and creatives looking forward to what's to come in Season 5 of Slow Horses. Oldman even told us that they were targeting a mid to late February start for filming. Here's what the company had to say about Season 5 so far.

"In season five of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," Apple said. "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply." So, clearly there's something special brewing for the fifth season of the Apple TV favorite. Since Season 3 just premiered not too long ago, there's going to be a couple months of waiting involved though.

What Is The Plot Of Slow Horses?

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Apple TV dropped a description for the show: "Slow Horses is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

"Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein."

Are you happy to hear that Slow Horses is coming back? Let us know in the comments!