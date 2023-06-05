Apple Reveals Vision Pro AR Headset

After a long period of rumors, Apple has finally announced that it's entering the augmented reality space with its upcoming Vision Pro headset. In recent years, companies like Sony, Meta, and Microsoft have all started to release their own headsets that take advantage of the burgeoning virtual reality and augmented reality market. Now, Apple is the latest company to join this mix with a new device that will integrate seamlessly with many of the other apps and hardware that Apple is already known for.

Shown off at the end of today's WWDC 2023 presentation, Apple CEO Tim Cook gave viewers a first glimpse of Vision Pro. At a baseline level, Cook described Vision Pro as a device that the company wants to release to combine the "real world and digital world." Unlike VR devices, Vision Pro is a headset that users look through to interact with various apps that are then displayed within their real-world environment. Vision Pro also doesn't utilize any additional controllers and functions solely through hand gestures and eye-tracking.

Apple's AR headset revealed – Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/UpNM7cH5yL — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2023

When it comes to the release date of Vision Pro, Apple has only committed to a broad launch in early 2024. As for the cost of Vision Pro, the headset's pricing is going to begin at a staggering $3499. Although this price might be considered incredibly steep, Apple says it views Vision Pro as a major pillar of what the company will offer in the future. With this in mind, cheaper models of the headset will surely end up launching in the years ahead. In the near term, though, this seems like a product that might struggle to see widespread commercial appeal despite being of an incredibly high quality.

