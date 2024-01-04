If you didn't watch Martin Scorsese's western crime saga in theaters because of its epic length — 3 hours and 26 minutes — you can soon stream Killers of the Flower Moon at home. Apple TV+ announced that the acclaimed film will be available to stream starting January 12. That's 84 days since Apple Studios' adaptation of David Grann's 2017 non-fiction novel, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, opened exclusively in theaters in October. Flower Moon grossed $156 million at the global box office and has since become an Oscars contender, with nominations likely for stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

The National Board of Review named Killers of the Flower Moon the Best Film of the Year, an accolade shared by the American Film Institute, which named Flower Moon as one of ten Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations — including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (DiCaprio), Best Actress (Gladstone), and Best Supporting Actor (De Niro) — and seven Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Flower Moon also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The film has a 93% "certified fresh" approval from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and earned an "A-" CinemaScore from moviegoers, who also awarded Flower Moon an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune) and Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser.

Killers of the Flower Moon is also available to own digitally or rent on-demand.