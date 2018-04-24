Arc System Works Could Be Looking Into What Anime Franchise To Give the ‘FighterZ Treatment’ To Next

There’s no question that Arc System Works and Bandai Namco had a huge hit on their hands with the brawl-a-thon Dragon Ball FighterZ, but the big question here is, “What’s next?”.

Obviously, we know some DLC for the game is on the way, and EVO will feature a huge focus on Dragon Ball FighterZ in the months ahead, so it’s not going anywhere for a while. Still, Arc System Works might be gauging interest in what anime franchise it can give the “FighterZ treatment” to next, based on a recent interaction with social media.

EventHubs recently posted a story asking fans what anime franchise they’d want to see turned into a 2D style fighting game next, and there were several choices that have seen a pretty good amount of attention. While all your favorites may not listed here (no Attack On Titan?!), there are quite a few to choose from, including popular favorites. The following choices were listed:

Bleach

Fairy Tail

Fist of the North Star (again)

Fullmetal Alchemist

Gintama

HunterxHunter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

My Hero Academia

Naruto

One Piece

Rurouni Kenshin

Saint Seiya

Yu Yu Hakusho

Sailor Moon

Based on the results thus far, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is in the last with over 1,600 votes (not bad, considering it already has a 2D fighting game, produced by Capcom years ago). Closely behind is Bleach with over 1,350 votes; My Hero Academia with 780 votes; HunterxHunteri with 560 votes; and One Piece with 505 votes.

So where does Arc System Works fit into this? Well, it actually tweeted out the story, providing notification that it could be garnering interest in working on a future anime franchise. Obviously, nothing was confirmed yet, but considering how well it worked the first time around with FighterZ, why not do it again?

We’ll see what becomes of the poll results, and what Arc System Works and Bandai Namco announce down the road. But, hey, what about a Jump Superstars style 2D fighting game? We’d be down for that. E3 is right around the corner, after all…

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.