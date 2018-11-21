Arcade Classic ‘Out Run’ Cruising To Nintendo Switch

The Sega Ages classic game series has been doing pretty well on Nintendo Switch thus far, with Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV keeping gamers pleased. Now, while we wait for Phantasy Star to arrive next month, we’ve heard about another title that will be careening its way to the system very soon.

Sega announced on its official Twitter page that the arcade classic Out Run will be making its way to the Switch, set to release in Japan later this year. While it’s not confirmed for the U.S. just yet, we’re likely to see it early next year, giving Phantasy Star and the upcoming Space Harrier time to dominate on the market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out Run made its debut in the mid-80’s, enabling players to race across a variety of courses in a souped-up Ferrari, while trying to entertain their girlfriend sitting next to them. Complete with power drifts aplenty, fun tunes and fast visuals, the game is sure to be a hit on Nintendo Switch when it arrives.

You can see the tweet below, which translates as follows:

“[SEGA AGES] 3rd delivery title [out Run]!

More than the original 60fps drawing, wide-screen, tune-up element with additional machines that were in the 3DS version is also available!

Not to mention the famous song, the 3DS version and additional songs!

It is scheduled to be delivered in 2018!”

It sounds like the game will come with a boosted frame rate, along with additional songs and the same level of gameplay as the previously released 3DS version, which is available now. Pricing is likely to be around $7.99, like previous Sega Ages releases.

More than likely, we’ll see more announcements for this series as time goes on, hopefully from the Dreamcast and Sega Saturn game libraries. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, you can check out the other Sega Ages games now for Nintendo Switch! Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV are out now; and Phantasy Star will release on December 13. Following those, we’ll see Alex Kidd In Miracle World, Gain Ground and Space Harrier, as well as Virtua Racing!