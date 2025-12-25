Arcane Fans Who Never Played League of Legends Can Finally Play It… In 2 Years

League of Legends is one of the most well-known names in the gaming industry. It saw a huge influx of players after Riot Games and Netflix partnered to release Arcane. However, because of the game’s depth, longevity, and dedicated player base, it remains extremely challenging for new players. But this is something that Riot Games is aiming to change with a major relaunch that aims to take the place of a true League of Legends sequel.

News of League of Legends’ rebranding arrived first from Bloomberg, but was later confirmed by Riot Games. According to the report, League of Legends is receiving a sweeping overhaul and will become better for new player onboarding. These changes include a new in-game client that is fully integrated with the in-game experience, a full visual improvement of Summoner’s Rift, gameplay changes related to this overhaul, and changes to Runes and pre-game systems.

In a short video featuring some of the creative talent behind League of Legends, the team gave a brief insight into these changes. While not guaranteed, the plan is to have these updates land sometime in 2027, with more details being shared in 2026. There will be standard dev longs in addition to videos dedicated to the upcoming changes, giving veterans more information about the game’s current state and showing newcomers what to expect.

League of Legends Is Being Reborn

League of Legends has existed since 2009 and has become one of the most popular and played MOBAs around. However, this has proven to be a double-edged sword, as it is extremely difficult to get into the game. By relaunching the game and focusing on a new player experience, it will be easier to learn the game and start playing.

It remains to be seen how this will affect veterans of the game and whether the changes will make a significant impact on the title’s iconic gameplay. League of Legends has helped shape nearly every modern MOBA, even inspiring Pokémon Unit. It has been described as a more newcomer-friendly MOBA, but updates have also made the game harder to get into.

While League may still be an obstacle for newcomers now, 2XKO offers Arcane fans another avenue to enjoy the characters and world. Both Vi and Jinx are available in the game, allowing fans to play as the most popular characters from the show. Riot Games is still circling the League of Legends MMO, but there is no end in sight for this project.

A look at some of our plans for League after 2026. pic.twitter.com/vqsnBksg1Y — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 18, 2025

It is not often that fans see iconic games get reworked. Developers and studios often opt for sequels, even if they don’t change much. Riot Games’ relaunching of League of Legends seems somewhere between a major content update and Overwatch 2. That said, these kinds of updates and changes can be instrumental in expanding games to new audiences and bringing in more players. It can have the downside of causing longtime players to leave, especially if the changes are significant.

