Classic MOBA Returns With New Remaster (And It’s Free-To-Play)

Many beloved online games have stood the test of time. Classics like World of Warcraft and RuneScape have survived for decades, albeit with changes and tweaks that set them apart from the games we once knew and loved. But others have sadly shuttered entirely, with server shutdowns ending online communities for beloved MMOs and MOBAs like City of Heroes or Warhammer Online. Smaller fan-run servers sometimes help keep things going, but it’s rarely the same. That’s why fans were thrilled when Heroes of Newerth: Reborn was announced earlier this year.

The original Heroes of Newerth first released back in 2010, going free-to-play a year later in 2011. This Mutiplayer Online Battle Area game was incredibly popular, in part because it was derived from Warcraft III and another popular MOBA, Dota. Unfortunately, Heroes of Newerth officially shut down back in 2022, largely due to the popularity of competitors like Dota 2 and League of Legends. Some small fan servers, most notably Project Kongor, have kept the game alive to some degree. But now, the newly reimagined Heroes of Newerth: Reborn hopes to bring the MOBA back in true form, and it’s headed for Open Beta this November.

Image courtesy of Kongor Studios

Earlier this year, Kongor Studios announced its new reimagined MOBA, Heroes of Newerth: Reborn. The team behind this new remaster brings together developers from the original game, fans from the HON community, and other experienced game devs. Kongor Studios aims to overhaul the visuals and user experience while staying true to what fans loved about the original Heroes of Newerth. And soon, a broader player base will be able to check out the new remastered version of Heroes of Newerth when it launches into Open Beta.

A select few players have already been able to try out Heroes of Newerth: Reborn during its Closed Beta period. But soon, everyone will be able to check out the reimagined MOBA when the Open Beta period begins on November 11th. Players eager to jump in early can join the Closed Beta by making a $1 donation to support the project at the official Heroes of Newerth: Reborn website. Otherwise, access will open up to the public on November 11th. For a sense of what’s to come, you can check out the original HON: Reborn announcement trailer below:

Along with a brand new game engine, Heroes of Newerth: Reborn will feature faster gameplay and a fully remastered world. It will also usher in a new meta thanks to a new boss, Phoenix, and new mechanics. The game will also add in emotes and queue by role features, both popular in newer MOBAs. At launch, Heroes of Newerth: Reborn will feature 80+ heroes, with a plan to add more after the game’s release.

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn is available in Open Beta for PC via the Juvio platform. The Open Beta will be free-to-play, and the full game is also planned to have a free-to-play model. Kongor Studios has not yet confirmed its plans for the full release date for HON: Reborn, but it is set to release for PC “at a later time.”

