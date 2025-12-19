League of Legends to Receive a Major Overhaul After 2026 Season

Riot Games has announced that its ever-popular MOBA, League of Legends, will be receiving a major overhaul after 2026. In recent months, rumors have been circulating online that have suggested a sequel to League of Legends could be in the works. This speculation didn’t have many details on what a proper follow-up to LoL could have in store, but they have only continued to grow in prominence. Now, Riot has responded and has confirmed that a proper League of Legends 2 won’t be happening, but a massive update for the game is indeed on the horizon.

In a video released to social media today, Riot Games devs Andrei Van Roon and Paul Bellezza responded to a new report that claimed a “remake” of League of Legends was in development. Although those at Riot didn’t use this exact wording, they did confirm that LoL is set to get a sizable facelift, presumably in early 2027. This overhaul of the game would most notably look to rework the game’s client while also improving some of the visuals and gameplay found in Summoner’s Rift. A full breakdown of what the update would contain wasn’t provided, but Van Roon and Bellezza said that more details will be shared in the back half of next year.

A look at some of our plans for League after 2026. pic.twitter.com/vqsnBksg1Y — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 18, 2025

Generally speaking, this upgrade for League of Legends makes sense on multiple fronts. For starters, the current version of LoL launched originally in 2009, and while it has been updated countless times, there are still some older elements of the game (specifically that of the client) that are in need of being modernized.

Besides this, the popularity of League of Legends has somewhat been waning in recent years. While it’s still one of the biggest games on the planet, it’s not nearly as large as it was at its peak. As such, by releasing an upgraded version of League of Legends, Riot could use this as a new jumping-off point for new fans while also trying to those back into the fold who haven’t played the game in quite some time.

For those looking to play League of Legends in 2026, the game’s new ranked season is set to begin on January 8th and will usher in a host of new changes. Whenever more info on this enhanced version of LoL arrives, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

