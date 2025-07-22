Riot Announces 2XKO Closed Beta With New Trailer

Riot Games may be best known for their MOBA, League of Legends, but this morning, it was their upcoming tag-based fighter, 2XKO, that took center stage. Riot shared a brand-new update that caught both fighting game fans and League veterans off guard. While 2XKO has already seen early gameplay reveals, character spotlights, and even previous Alpha tests, this marks the most substantial update in months. The new trailer came with something fans have been waiting for since day one.

2XKO is Riot’s 2D fighting game set within the League of Legends universe, and it has steadily built a solid reputation for fluid animations and a highly stylized presentation. Combined with the fact that it is set within League of Legends, you have a seemingly easy recipe for success. Before, only very few players could get access to the title, but now, players will finally have the chance to try it for themselves. Riot has announced an upcoming Closed Beta, and

According to the brand new trailer, the Closed Beta is expected to go live later this year on September 9th. Riot has stated that they intend to keep the Closed Beta up and active going forward, with no plans of an end date, instead opting to update the game as development on the title continues.

Players can now sign up for the 2XKO upcoming Closed Beta with this announcement. It was also stated that the Closed Beta would be rolling out to players on PC first, with crossplay and cross-progression enabled. This means you can start playing the game on PC, and swap over to your preferred platform of your choice when they are later supported. Additionally, Riot mentioned that they intend to grant access to many players (those who sign up) at the start of the beta, and will continue rolling out access as the beta moves forward. Players who have already played in Alpha Lab One or Alpha Lab Two will also automatically have access to the upcoming Closed Beta, a nice gesture by Riot Games.

Lastly, Riot capped off the announcement with a major character reveal. Vi, one of the most iconic champions in the League of Legends universe, is officially joining the 2XKO roster. Known for her gritty brawling fighting style and starring role in Arcane, Vi brings a gritty, aggressive energy to an already stacked lineup of champions. She will be fully playable at the start of the Closed Beta, giving players a chance to experience her explosive combat style in a whole new way, quite a bit different from your standard League of Legends match.

With 2XKO, it’s clear Riot Games is aiming to make a serious mark on the competitive fighting game scene. The game is designed to offer a strong mix of accessibility and depth alongside a roster full of familiar champions from the League of Legends universe. As development moves forward and more characters are revealed, 2XKO continues to look less like a side project and more like a major step forward for Riot’s ever-expanding game portfolio.