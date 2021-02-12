Ariana Grande Is a Big Fan of Sackboy: A Big Adventure

✖

Ariana Grande is a big fan of video games. The world-renowned pop star has talked about her love of the medium in the past and has even gone as far to talk about it in some of her songs. Now, thanks to an inquiry from one fan, Grande has revealed what she has been playing the most lately, and it’s a game that PlayStation 5 owners might be familiar with.

In a new Q&A with fans via Twitter, Grande was asked what video game she was referring to in her song “six thirty” from her most recent album, “Positions.” The line, which specifically says, “What you gonna do when I’m bored and I wanna play video games at 2am?” was said to be written with a game like Mario Party or Mario Kart in mind at first. However, Grande has now said that the line would be referring to another game entirely.

Hey @ArianaGrande! 👋 Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it's #SackboyABigAdventure that you wanna play at 2AM! It's literally music to our ears! 🎵🥰🎵 pic.twitter.com/RZm64N7G0s — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) February 12, 2021

The pop singer went on to say that Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the newest installment from Sumo Digital for PlayStation 4 and 5, is what she has been playing the most lately. “If I sang it right now, I’d be talking about Sackboy,” Grande said. “We beat Sackboy and yeah, that’s a big one. That was a doozy, that game.”

It didn't take long for Grande's comments to be caught by the official Twitter account for LittleBigPlanet over on Twitter. "Our team and our wonderful community are super-excited to hear that it's Sackboy: A Big Adventure that you wanna play at 2AM!" the account said on social media. In a follow-up tweet, the account went on to say that Sackboy himself is even a major fan of Grande.

Considering the fact that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is filled with platforming levels that contain hit pop songs, it's not much of a surprise that Grande has become so enamored with it. Then again, it's likely hard for anyone who plays the game to not come away from it with a smile on their face considering how much joy it exudes.

If you'd like to play Sackboy: A Big Adventure for yourself, you can currently snag the game on PS4 or PS5.