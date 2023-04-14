New Armored Core 6 Rating Suggests Release Date Could Be Coming Soon

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the long-awaited revival of the Armored Core series by FromSoftware, may soon be getting a release date. The idea that the game could be dated soon comes from a recent rating it got from the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee which published our first official rating for the game this week. This rating follows the initial reveal from FromSoftware which said the game would be out in 2023 as well as a leak from earlier in the year that attempted to narrow down the release window, though FromSoftware has not announced any set release date at this time.

The new rating for the game shared by the Korean board was spotted by Gematsu with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon earning a 12+ rating. There's nothing too exciting about that particular rating itself since it's not too out of line for what one might expect from a mech-based game, but the real benefit of the game getting a rating like this is that it means we could hear about some release date news soon.

Ratings like these typically precede release date announcements, so there's precedent enough to think that, even if it happens in a month or so, we could be getting a release date for the game soon. That's especially true considering how the summer gaming events are coming up with June in particular already starting to fill up with Summer Game Fest scheduled for that month and Xbox's showcase also taking place around the same time. If nothing about the game gets announced before then, it's unlikely that we'll go the full run of the summer gaming events without hearing more about Armored Core 6 from something like Summer Game Fest.

While FromSoftware is more known for its Dark Souls and Elden Ring games now as well as others between those two hits, the Armored Core series is another long-running IP the studio's worked on. It's been a while since the games have been relevant, however, so a refresher for what Armored Core 6 is about can be found below in case you haven't been keeping up with it:

"Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon allows players to control their own original mechas that they have assembled and move freely through three-dimensional, fast-paced stages with three-dimensional 3D maneuvers," translated text from the game's site says. "The player can also enjoy a variety of actions that are only possible with mechas, such as taking on difficult situations and overwhelming enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of shooting and melee combat."

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is out in 2023 but does not yet have a set release date.