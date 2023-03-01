Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Release Window Leaks

The new Armored Core game from FromSoftware, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, now supposedly has a release window if recent rumors are to be believed. According to reports shared this week, the new Armored Core game is supposedly going to be out later this year in either September or October. The release plans are supposedly skewing towards the former with the game more likely to be out in late September assuming nothing goes wrong, though FromSoftware has not announced any kinds of release plans for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon beyond saying that the game will be out this year.

The most recent rumor regarding Armored Core 6 comes from Exputer which cited unnamed sources with the info. September to October the release window those sources disclosed with the release plans said to likely aim for the middle of that window around late September.

Armored Core 6 was first announced late last year during The Game Awards, a reveal which came as a surprise from FromSoftware given that most people were pining for an Elden Ring instead of a new game in this series. Past rumors had suggested that we'd get a new Armored Core game in the future, however, so the revival wasn't wholly unexpected to those who'd tuned into those rumors.

This will very much be a revival for the series, too, since we've been so long without an Armored Core game now. The last one in the series, Armored Core 5, was released back in 2012. It's a mech-based series which isn't the one that FromSoftware is known for now after putting out all of the SoulsBorne games, but the one that FromSoftware is known for now after putting out all of the SoulsBorne games, but those who played the Armored Core games years ago were ready for a return.

"In Armored Core IV: Fires of Rubicon, players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuverability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions," a preview of the new Armored Core game explained. Take on difficult challenges and overwhelm your enemies with dynamic movements that make full use of ranged and melee combat. Players can enjoy a variety of actions that can only be truly realized with mechs."

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon does not yet have a confirmed release date, though we have gotten some additional story and multiplayer details for the game ever since it was revealed.