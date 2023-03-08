Xbox Reveals Summer 2023 Showcase Date

Xbox has today announced when its 2023 summer showcase will be taking place. On an annual basis for well over a decade, Xbox has been holding a major event each summer to detail upcoming games that will be coming to its own consoles and PC. And while other companies like PlayStation have started to hold their own presentations in a more infrequent manner, Xbox has largely remained quite consistent. Now, as the summer months begin to approach, we have today learned when we can expect to learn more about what Xbox has slated to release in 2023 and beyond.

Announced by Xbox on social media this morning, it was confirmed that its next Xbox Games Showcase will transpire on June 11th. Xbox didn't give a specific time for when the event will take place on this date, nor did it happen to detail what games might make an appearance during the event. As June continues to draw closer, though, these details will surely begin to come further into view.

One thing that Xbox did confirm in tandem with this showcase announcement, however, is that it will be holding a separate presentation tied solely to Starfield afterward. While Starfield won't be appearing during the Xbox Games Showcase, it will be getting its own "Starfield Direct" where new footage from the upcoming RPG will be shown off. Outside of this reveal, Xbox also disclosed today that Starfield itself will be launching on September 6, 2023.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

In all likelihood, this Xbox Games Showcase should finally give us new updates on many projects that Xbox has previously confirmed are in the works. Titles like Fable, Avowed, State of Decay 3, Everwild, and Hellblade 2 are all known to be incoming, but we haven't seen much of these games shown off just yet. Luckily, it seems like the silence surrounding many of these projects will finally break during this forthcoming presentation.

