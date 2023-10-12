Armored Core 6 Update 1.04 Live With Patch Notes

A new Armored Core 6 update -- titled update 1.04 -- is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have tweaked with the update. Unfortunately, the update does not contain any new content, but according to the aforementioned duo, it was released to "improve gameplay stability and apply bug fixes."

Right now, while we have the patch notes of the update, which can be seen below, we don't have any information on the various file sizes of the update platform to platform, which means we have no concrete insight into how long this update may take to download and how much space you will need to clear.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that was preventing AC Data from being loaded when it was using a decal whose image had been deleted from the game server

*Note: now when loading such AC Data, the corresponding decal will be removed

Fixed a bug with FLAMETHROWER "WB-0000 BAD COOK" when equipped to the right hand, where firing the weapon while hovering with Tetrapod legs temporarily disabled effects and hit boxes

Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR "IB-CO3W2: WLT 101" where charged attacks had less range when certain parts were equipped

Fixed a bug with CORAL RIFLE "IB-C03W1: WLT 011" where fully charged attacks would cancel if the attack button was held continuously

Mitigated issues where frame rate changes would affect the player AC's firing accuracy and the rapid fire performance of some weapons

Fixed a bug where using a weapon immediately after switching to it with Weapon Bay caused attack animations and weapon animations to play incorrectly

Fixed a bug with online matches where an opponent AC would not render if decals were applied to it

Fixed a bug in the mission "Escape" where some events failed to trigger under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug in the mission "Ocean Crossing" where the player could get soft-locked under certain circumstances

Made corrections to the REPLAY MISSION tutorial text, which did not sufficiently explain the actual conditions for achieving an S-Rank rating

The text now reads as follows:

"To achieve an S-Rank rating, you must complete the mission without retrying from a checkpoint, while also destroying a large number of enemy targets and minimizing incoming damage, time taken, and ammunition consumed."

Fixed a bug where the game would fail to load after selecting CONTINUE from the Title Screen under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where the game would crash after changing parts in the ASSEMBLY menu during AC TEST

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

【Steam】

Changed Title Screen behavior so that control guide device settings do not change according to the device used to "PRESS ANY BUTTON"

as