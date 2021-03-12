Next-Gen Assassin's Creed Rumors Divided Over Game's Setting

✖

Next-gen Assassin's Creed rumors from insiders, Reddit, 4chan, and more are starting to surface online en masse claiming to have the scoop on the next entry in the series bound for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and possibly PS4 and Xbox One as well. And of course, these rumors are all over the place. Depending on which you're reading, the next game in the series is taking players to either China, Japan, France, or India. That said, while many of these rumors have been from anonymous sources, one has caught the attention of many fans of the stealth turned open-world action RPG series.

In a new YouTube video, prominent Assassin's Creed insider and leaker, j0nathan, seems to hint that the game will release in 2022 and possibly take players back to the Third Crusade or to 1300's France and The Hundred Years War. Now, it's worth pointing out that the insider doesn't directly say this, but does, possibly, hint at much with cryptic clues in the aforementioned video.

Unfortunately, the cryptic clues the YouTuber leaves behind aren't very revealing and require a great deal of speculation. And of course, this may be an example of Assassin's Creed fans thinking something is deeper than it is. j0nathan appears to be teasing something pertaining to the next Assassin's Creed game, but right now this hasn't been confirmed.

As noted, this is just one rumor, but it's largely the only credible one, though there is one on 4chan making the rounds that claims the next game is set in Ancient China, but that's only because previous art leaks have suggested Ubisoft has, at the very least, been toying with the idea of taking the series to the long-awaited destination.

For now, take all of these rumors, and all of the speculation they have created, with a grain of salt. So far, Ubisoft hasn't announced the next game in the series, nor has it even dropped any hints about a new game in development. Whether this will change soon is anyone's best guess, but what we can safely assume is they will not comment on any of these rumors given their strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and speculation. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.