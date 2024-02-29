Assassin's Creed: Hexe Reportedly Making Big Change From Previous Games

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to make a pretty big change to Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe that many previous entries in the series haven't seen. Revealed back in 2022, Hexe is the second project following Codename Red that is slated to release for Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is Ubisoft's forthcoming hub for future Assassin's Creed experience. Despite still being many years away from its launch, new details associated with Hexe have now emerged and paint a picture of what the entry will look like.

According to reporting from Insider Gaming, Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe is currently slated to release at some point in 2026. Sources familiar with the project have dubbed it "the darkest Assassin's Creed game ever", which is well in line with the tone showcased in its teaser trailer. Beyond this, it's also said that Hexe will center around a female protagonist, which is something that Ubisoft often hasn't done with the series.

It's worth noting that the Assassin's Creed franchise is no stranger to featuring female protagonists. However, in some of the more recent entries, the female main character has been either optional or shares the spotlight with a fellow co-protagonist. In Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Cassandra was one such playable character that could be chosen at the beginning of the game alongside Alexios. Assassin's Creed: Syndicate also happened to feature a female character in Evie Frye, who was the twin brother of fellow assassin Jacob Frye.

What seems to be different here with Assassin's Creed: Hexe is that it will only give players the option to play as a female protagonist. Based on what we currently know about the project, this makes quite a bit of sense given that Hexe is said to be historically set during the witch trials of the 1500s. With witches being front and center in AC: Hexe, the choice to put a female character in the spotlight is one that would be logical for story purposes.

For the time being, Ubisoft hasn't formally revealed when Assassin's Creed: Hexe or Assassin's Creed Infinity, for that matter, will be launching. As the publisher noted within the past month, however, Assassin's Creed: Codename Red is poised to launch at some point in the company's 2025 fiscal year. Previous reports have suggested that AC: Red is on track to release in late 2024, which means we should learn more about it quite soon.