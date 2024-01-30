Assassin's Creed Leak Reveals Release Date of Next Game

According to a new rumor making the rounds, the next Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Codename Red, is going to be revealed soon, and released at the end of the year. Assassin's Creed Codename Red -- a placeholder title -- was announced by Ubisoft back in 2022 as the "next evolution" of the Assassin's Creed series. We know next to nothing about the game other than that it will finally take fans of the series to Feudal Japan. The only thing else we know, at least officially, is that it is in development at Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Syndicate developer Ubisoft Quebec under the helm of creative director, Jonathan Dumont, the creative director of Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.

We don't have any new official details on the game, but we do have some unofficial details from an unlikely source. Bunny the Villain -- who is part of the Ubisoft Creators Program -- relays word the game is going to be revealed in May, with a gameplay showcase to follow in July. This will then be capped by a release in November. The content creator says the information comes from a reliable source, and based on what they know -- and possibly have seen -- of the game, it "will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise."

Now, is any of this true? Good question. The fact the individual is part of the Ubisoft Creators Program is interesting, but they don't have any known track record when it comes to rumors and leaks. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt. That said, these are a set of somewhat specific dates. Usually, when someone is just making something up, they are more vague so the receipts when they are wrong aren't as damaging.

So far, Ubisoft has not addressed this rumor and the speculation it has created in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.