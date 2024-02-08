Assassin’s Creed Red Release Window Announced by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has officially announced when Codename Red, the tentatively titled Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan, will be arriving. Back in 2021, Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is a new hub that will house future entries in the series. Over a year later, it was then confirmed that Codename Red would be the first such project coming to Infinity. At the time of this announcement, Ubisoft didn’t provide a launch window of any sort for Assassin’s Creed: Red, which has since left fans with more questions than answers. Luckily, we now have an official confirmation of when Red will release, and it’s actually quite soon.

Detailed by Ubisoft alongside the release of the company’s latest financials, it was said that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will launch in the 2025 fiscal year. Specifically, this span of time begins on April 1, 2024, and will wrap up on March 31, 2025. As such, the absolute latest date period that Codename Red could launch would be next March, barring an unforeseen delay by Ubisoft for the project. Outside of this info, Ubisoft failed to add anything else about Red for the time being, notably when it comes to the game’s official name.

Just a couple of weeks back, new information tied to the next Assassin’s Creed game happened to leak online, and this rumor lines up with what Ubisoft has said today. Specifically, it was asserted by one insider that Codename Red would be fully revealed in May 2024 and would be followed by a gameplay-focused event for the title in July. This would then lead up to the game’s full launch, which is said to come about in November 2024. Historically, Ubisoft has tended to release its Assassin’s Creed games in this fall window, so a release in November would be quite feasible.

For the time being, all that’s known for certain about Assassin’s Creed Infinity is that it will be exclusive to current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Another entry belonging to Infinity, titled Codename Hexe, is also known to be in the works and will seemingly center around witches. Further details on this project are still heavily kept under wraps, but we’ll surely start to learn more once Codename Red launches.

