Ubisoft Reportedly Working on Two Different Assassin's Creed Remakes

Ubisoft is said to be remaking not one, but two popular Assassin's Creed games from the past. In recent months, rumors and reports began asserting that a remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag was entering development within Ubisoft. This news came as a bit of a surprise given that Ubisoft has never previously remade any other Assassin's Creed installments and opted to jump to the fourth mainline entry in the franchise in its first effort on this front. Now, if new reporting is to be believed, it seems that Black Flag isn't the only Assassin's Creed game from yesteryear that could soon be returning.

According to Insider Gaming, Ubisoft is working on a litany of projects tied to Assassin's Creed which is plans to release "by the end of the decade." The two most notable titles that are being developed at the moment include Assassin's Creed: Codename Red and Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, both of which will be joining the new Assassin's Creed Infinity hub. Beyond this, two remakes in the franchise are also reportedly in development and will launch in the years to come. This report then claims that the Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake is internally codenamed "Obsidian" while the identity of the second remake isn't yet known.

Although it's not known which entry Ubisoft might be choosing to remake outside of Black Flag, there are two potential options that likely stand out above the rest. The first is the original Assassin's Creed, which launched originally all the way back in 2007. Compared to other entries in the series, Assassin's Creed has never been remastered in any capacity, which is quite a surprise. For Ubisoft to return to this initial installment wouldn't be much of a shock, especially given the continued popularity of the game.

The second option is then likely that of Assassin's Creed 2. The reason that Ubisoft would look to remake AC2 above any other entries is because this original sequel is arguably the most beloved game in the entire Assassin's Creed saga. Assassin's Creed 2 eventually paved the way for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations, all of which told the complete story of Ezio Auditore. If Ubisoft did choose to remake Assassin's Creed 2, perhaps it could also fold in the stories from Brotherhood and Revelations to create one massive game. This is nothing more than pure speculation for the time being, though.

How do you feel about Ubisoft looking to remake multiple Assassin's Creed games? And which entry in addition to AC4: Black Flag would you like to see get the remake treatment? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.