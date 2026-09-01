Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Gets Major Update With New Features

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced has today received a massive new update across all platforms. Since its successful launch back in July, Ubisoft has slowly been pushing out new features and improvements to Black Flag Resynced based on feedback from players. Now, the developer has let loose another similar patch that looks to make countless bug fixes while also introducing some new tweaks that players have been requesting in droves.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update version 1.07 for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is one of the biggest that the game has seen so far. The most prominent new feature that Ubisoft has added with this patch is tied to Edward Kenway’s appearance, as players will now be able to hide his pistols if they so choose. While this is a small tweak, it allows players to have more control over how Edward looks. Beyond this, Ubisoft has also added a new dog that players can find and rescue. Upon doing so, the pooch will then appear at Edward’s hideout.

Outside of these changes, numerous bug fixes have also been pushed out with this patch. Some of these resolutions are tied to specific quests, while others are related to the visuals of Black Flag Resynced. Gameplay refinements have also been made as well, which should make the new Assassin’s Creed remake better to play than before.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced with this new update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where incapacitated ships could be sunk after coming out of a harpooning activity.

Fixed an issue where Players could fall through the world when Fast travelling to Principe.

Fixed an issue where the region is not revealed after completing the respective fort and synchronizing 100%.

Fixed an issue where target ships could spawn outside of the map during various quests.

Fixed an issue where Enemies could not be marked in Eagle Vision if health bars were disabled in HUD.

Fixed an issue where Edward would not remain in crouched position during stealth after exiting Photo mode.

Fixed an issue where the Padre’s Questline vanished after changing graphics settings. And many more!

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Barrels detonated by pistol during Boarding did not lower morale.

Fixed an issue with Diabolist’s Pistol where Edward was unable to perform a Takedown when Enemies were in suspicious state while on fire.

Fixed an issue where Edward was unable to assassinate Enemies investigating the haystack Edward was hiding in.

Fixed an issue where wildlife could be possessed when shot with the Gargoyle’s Breath Pistol.

Fixed an issue where Edward could be frozen mid-air during an air assassination if the target is killed by someone else first.

Fixed an issue where Edward could be damaged from nearby barrels despite hiding while hanging on the wall.

Fixed multiple issues during Boarding where Edward could be ignored by Enemies after landing on deck.

Fixed an issue where the Padre may be compelled to not follow Edward into a Fort raid.

Fixed multiple issues where Enemies could rise from the dead after throwing a smoke bomb at them.

Fixed some issues with Enemy ships spawning out of nowhere and causing other ships to behave erratically.

Fixed an issue where Edward could be killed while playing a mini game just because there is a dead body nearby.

Fixed a minor issue where Edward could be stuck in a loop of breaking down a Fort’s War Room Door, forced to live through the same loop over and over and over again…

Fixed an issue where animals could behave erratically after interaction.

UI/Menu

Fixed an issue where multiple world map icons weren’t updated when all activities were completed.

Fixed an issue where Players could spyglass the HMS Prince beyond 500m while in a fog.

Fixed issues with Photo mode when HUD background was turned on.

Visuals & Graphics

Fixed animation issue where Edward’s hands were not in sync with the wheel after a Fort takeover.

Fixed minor animation issues pertaining to parkour and assassination.

Fixed an issue where the lift on ships glowed brighter than the sun after using Eagle Vision.

Fixed an issue where the Blowpipe might appear after harpooning despite choosing to hide it.

Fixed various graphical loading issues.

Stability & Optimizations

Fixed occasional crashes that were happening when opening the Store or News panel.

Fixed some crashes happening when selecting ships on Kenway’s Fleet selection menu.

Fixed a rare crash on PS5 when Players entered the Out of Bounds.

Fixed other minor issues possibly occurring around the game.

Audio

Fixed multiple missing sound effects issues. Some sound effects escaped their chambers and have been escorted back to where they belong.

Save / Load

Fixed an issue where certain music is not played after loading a save file.

Fixed an issue where Stede Bonnet was missing when Players loaded a previous save file before purchasing the British cutlasses.

Accessibility

Fixed multiple color-blindness issues for Red-Green or Blue-Yellow preset settings.

Fixed missing Menu Narrations.

Fixed missing Gameplay captions.

Platform Specific

Fixed an issue when turning HDR ‘on’ could cause a black screen on Steam Deck.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests