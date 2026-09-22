2019 PS4 Release Exclusive Gets Suddenly Delisted Without Warning

A 2019 game that originally launched only on PS4 consoles has suddenly been delisted across all platforms without warning. As a whole, 2019 was arguably one of the best years of the previous console generation. Throughout this period alone, games that included Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Devil May Cry 5 all released and went on to become huge successes either critically and/or commercially. And while none of these titles in mention are the ones that have been delisted, it’s instead a cult-classic that many may have forgotten about.

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Spotted initially on ResetEra, user LewieP discovered that Trover Saves the Universe has now been widely delisted on digital marketplaces. Developed by Squanch Games, Trover Saves the Universe is a comedy-centric action game that puts an emphasis on VR play. While it could be played outside of VR headsets, this focus on the virtual reality functionality led to it initially launching on PS4 consoles in May of 2019. In the months and year that followed, Trover Saves the Universe would end up also releasing across Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and even Oculus Quest platforms.

Despite receiving mixed scores, Trover Saves the Universe did end up being popular with a contingent of fans, specifically those who are fans of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The basis for the game, specifically its brand of comedy, went on to inspire Squanch’s next title, High on Life, which then rolled out in 2022 and was far more popular than its predecessor.

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As for the reason behind this mass delisting of Trover Saves the Universe, it’s completely unknown why the game was taken down. Squanch Games hasn’t provided a statement on the matter, and given that Trover Saves the Universe was an original IP, it stands to reason that there shouldn’t be any licensing issues with the title, which is the primary cause behind most game listings. While this could merely be a brief delisting that Squanch might resolve in the future, there’s also the chance that Trover Saves the Universe might simply remain unavailable on digital platforms moving forward.

What makes this situation even more disheartening is that Trover Saves the Universe never received a very wide physical release. While physical copies of games often help offset the disappointment seen with digital delistings, there aren’t many retail versions of Trover Saves the Universe in circulation at resale markets to help make it easy to get ahold of. As a result, this widespread delisting might more or less make Trover Saves the Universe impossible to play in the years to come for those who didn’t already purchase the game for themselves.