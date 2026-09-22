Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 First Look Sneak Peek Released Ahead of October Netflix Debut – Watch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming back this Fall with a whole new series, and Netflix has shared the first look clip showing off the intense action fans can expect to see in this sequel this October. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and fans are going to see all kinds of major franchises returning for new episodes this October as part of the wave. But one of the most interesting is a new season that’s not exactly a follow up to what happened before, and is instead going in its own direction.

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is not a traditional second season as it won’t be following up on the first season’s concluded story, but instead will be introducing fans to a whole new crew of characters who are starting out on their own adventures across the twisted Cyberpunk 2077 world. With the new episodes making its worldwide debut with Netflix this October, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has dropped a special sneak peek clip full of high octane action you can check out below.

When Does Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Come Out?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be making its debut with Netflix on October 20th worldwide as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. Kai Ikarashi (who directed the standout Episode 6 from the first season) takes over as director in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor return from the first season to serve as showrunners, story writers, and producers for the new episodes.

The new season is going to be introducing a new main cast to the franchise with Momoka Terasawa as Roman Carax, Akari Kito as Talia Yang, Koki Uchiyama as D, and Kentaro Tone as Weak Kingsley. There will be an English dub release for the new season as well including the likes of Valeria Rodriguez as Roman, Kimoy Lee as Talia, Nazeeh Tarsha as D, and Clancy Brown as Weak. It’s also going to feature “You Can’t Run From Me,” written by Maria Kelly and Drew Polovick (who also produced the track) and performed by Rico Nasty as its theme song.

What’s New for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2?

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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has been confirmed to run for ten episodes, and there’s a good chance it will have just as complete of a story as the first season did. That means that for all of the potential that these new characters have, it’s probably best not to get too attached to anyone as no one will be safe. That’s one of the main appeals of the franchise as actions have dire consequences, so the sequel is likely going to have much more of that for the new cast heading into their own potential doom.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fans are out of luck in seeing any of those characters potentially return for the new season after their respective fates, but thankfully the anime is already starting out on the right foot. Reactions to the premiere episode screened for fans during Anime Expo 2026 earlier this Summer have been nothing but positive, and that likely means the new season is going to have its own notable cast of characters that fans will want to watch to the end either way.