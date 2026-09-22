First PlayStation Plus Game for October 2026 Confirmed Early

The first game that will be joining PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2026 has been confirmed earlier than normal. As of this month, PlayStation has brought a number of notable titles to the various tiers of PS Plus. While the free games for September have included the likes of MLB The Show 26 and Sniper Elite: Resistance, the Game Catalog has also received some standout additions such as RuneScape: Dragonwilds and WWE 2K26. Now, with many subscribers beginning to look forward to what PS Plus will have in store for October, a new announcement has revealed one title that will be hitting the service in a little under a month.

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As of this week, Devolver Digital revealed that its Borderlands-inspired looter shooter Mycopunk will be exiting early access next month on October 20th. This news is notable because PlayStation confirmed earlier in September that Mycopunk would be rolling out onto PS Plus before the end of the year once it reached its 1.0 phase. Now, with the game unveiled to be formally launching next month, this informs us that Mycopunk will also be hitting the PS Plus Game Catalog on the same day, allowing Extra and Premium users to dive right into the action.

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What makes this inclusion of Mycopunk on PS Plus even better is that the game heavily revolves around co-op play. As such, its inclusion on PS Plus should ensure that there are plenty of PlayStation users jumping into Mycopunk upon its launch to allow players to find others to play with. This strategy of releasing immediately onto PS Plus is one that a number of PS5 titles have opted to do in the past, and it has greatly benefitted their own long-term viability. Hopefully, the same will end up being true here with Mycopunk.

As for the other PS Plus games that will be arriving in October, PlayStation has yet to reveal what this lineup will entail. We do know that both Dino Crisis 2 and the original Ratchet & Clank will be landing on the Classics tier of PS Plus before the end of 2026, which means that one of these two should become available next month. In all likelihood, Dino Crisis 2 will be the one that comes to PS Plus in October, as its nature as a survival-horror title perfectly aligns with Halloween.

When it comes to the monthly free games on PS Plus for October, this lineup should be announced by PlayStation next week, prior to them going live on October 6th. Whenever we learn about what this upcoming PS Plus lineup will entail, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

[H/T Push Square]