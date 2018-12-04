‘Assassin’s Creed’ Creator Debuting Gameplay From ‘Ancestors’ Project At The Game Awards

There’s an interesting story behind Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, which has been in production for several years under the guise of Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Desilets. We haven’t seen too much behind the game, and it’s changed direction since its initial creation, turning from a non-violent experience into something far, far deeper. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to see what it’s all about.

The developers at Panache Digital Games has posted a new tweet, announcing that footage from the forthcoming Ancestors game will make its debut at this Thursday’s The Game Awards, with even more footage set to be revealed by Gamespot after the show, featuring Desilets. You can see the tweet for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s now time for @AncestorsGame to come out of the shadows. Watch @thegameawards this Thursday and tune into @GameSpot‘s livestream after the show for an extended gameplay session with @PatriceDez pic.twitter.com/HsSIDq9xNY — Panache DigitalGames (@PanacheDGames) December 3, 2018

Desilets began work on Ancestors after being terminated by Ubisoft in 2013, first attempting to create a game that would deal with creatures in nature. But as you can see from the glimpse above, it’s going for something far greater, and involving humans.

Panache is working alongside Take Two’s Private Division label to publish the game, though a release date hasn’t been given just yet. Based on the glimpses we’ve seen thus far, it’s definitely shaping up to be something strikingly original, just as the original Assassin’s Creed was with its debut.

A description from the game states that it will “bring players to Explore, Expand and Evolve to advance their clan to the next generation in the harsh, ruthless, yet beautiful land of Africa starting 10 million years ago.”

The game has only been seen a handful of times since its development began, starting with a teaser that ran at E3 2015, and continuing with a quick appearance at Reboot Develop 2017. But now it’s apparently for its big reveal, possibly hinting at a 2019 release period.

We’ll see what comes of the game in just a few days, as we’ll be covering The Game Awards live!

(Hat tip to IGN for the details!)