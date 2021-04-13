Future Assassin's Creed Game Could Take Place in Brazil

✖

The Assassin's Creed series could be heading to Brazil, at least if a writer on Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets their way. Right now, Ubisoft hasn't announced the next installment in the series, and according to rumors that may not change until next year as the series may skip this year. According to the latest of these rumors, the next installment in the series will release holiday 2022 and take the series back to Europe and the Third Crusade. Whether this is true or not, only time will tell, but it's not where Assassin's Creed Valhalla senior writer Alain Mercieca wants to take the series, or at least it's not THE location he wants the series

Speaking during a recent interview, Mercieca noted there are a ton of possibilities, and it doesn't take much for him to get excited. However, one place in particular he thinks is ripe for storytelling is South America, or more specifically, Brazil.

“Personally there are many [possibilities], too many to choose from if I’m being honest,” said Mercieca. "As someone who is obsessed with history you could get me excited about a niche group of warriors in a lost society on the island of Malta and I’d be ready to jump into it and make it pop On a grander scale I do feel there is a rich tapestry of culture in South America that the brand has yet to explore fully. From the Incas to the Spanish Conquistadors, it is a very fascinating time. Though Black Flag did touch on some of it, I’m feeling more the Brazil region.”

Of course, if one of the series' senior writers wants to head to South America and Brazil, it instantly puts this location on the table for future installments, but of course, there are many other contributing factors to where an Assassin's Creed game is set. Not only are there other writers with other ideas, but there are directors, producers, and of course, marketing executives with ideas as well.

While it sounds like Assassin's Creed could explore a new location in the future, what probably won't happen is a return to the series' stealth roots. Speaking about this recently, series creator, Patrice Desilets, revealed why the series has changed and evolved over time.

H/T, The Gamer.