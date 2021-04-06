Assassin's Creed Rumor Reveals Setting of Next Game

✖

The setting of the next Assassin's Creed game -- expected to be in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and possibly the PS4 and Xbox One -- has supposedly been revealed. Unfortunately, for those hoping the series is heading to Japan, China, or many of the other highly-requested and long-awaited destinations, it sounds like this isn't on the table. Rather, the series is sticking with Europe and a familiar period of time.

The rumor comes the way of a French YouTuber and Assassin's Creed insider, Jonathan, who most notably relayed correct information about Assassin's Creed Valhalla before it was officially revealed, and validated, by Ubisoft.

Recently, the insider has been subtly teasing the next installment in the series with strange clues in their videos, and fans think they've figured out what these clues tease.

The clues seemingly -- emphasis on seemingly -- hint that the next game is bringing players to the Third Crusade, which happened between May 11, 1189 and September 2, 1192. Led by Angevin England, France, and the Holy Roman Empire, the crusade sought to reconquer the Holy Land from Ayyubid sultan Saladin, who captured the region in 1187. Compared to some other crusades, it was successful, but the army failed to capture Jerusalem, which was the main goal, at least on the surface level.

Of course, the implications are the game will be set after the first and original game in the series, which many fans would be excited to see.

Beyond this, the clues seem to hint that the game will be specifically set between 1191 and 1199, which would mean towards the end of the Third Crusade and after it. Beyond this, Richard Lionheart is hinted at, as are various cities like Paris, Cologne, Corfu, Vienna, Acre, and Dubrovnik. Meanwhile, it appears as if players may step into the role of Edmund, a brand new character to the series.

Lastly, the clues point towards a 2022 release, which would mean no new game this year. Typically, Assassin's Creed games are revealed and released in the same year, and this would also mean we won't see any of this project until 2022, unless some of it leaks, of course.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on any of this speculation, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt.