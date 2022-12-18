New Assassin's Creed Game Leaks Online

Gameplay footage tied to a new game in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has leaked online. Earlier this year, Ubisoft outlined many of its plans for the future of its stealth-action series. While the next new mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is set to release in 2023, Ubisoft also confirmed that two additional projects codenamed "Red" and "Hexe" were also in the works. And while neither of these titles are the ones that have leaked, instead, the footage that has come about is tethered to an Assassin's Creed game on mobile devices.

Leaked via Reddit, some initial footage from an Assassin's Creed game that is codenamed "Jade" has now appeared. In total, this footage is close to three minutes in length and gives us a glimpse at how combat and traversal will work within Jade. Additionally, this video also shows off some cutscenes and characters that will appear within the title. All in all, Jade looks quite similar to other recent Assassin's Creed installments, although the game's scale will surely be much tighter compared to entries like Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla.

Although details are still quite sparse on Jade, the one thing we do know is that the game will be set in China. This is notably seen within the leaked footage as it seems to partially take place on the Great Wall. To go along with this, Jade will reportedly allow players to create their own unique character. Assuming that this is accurate, it would be a first for the Assassin's Creed series.

At the moment, Ubisoft hasn't committed to a release window of any sort for Jade, so it might take a bit for us to see more of this Assassin's Creed game in an official capacity. Still, given that this leak has now come about, it seems feasible that more information could be just on the horizon.

