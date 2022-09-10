Assassin's Creed Infinity Reveals Japan and Witches Campaigns

Assassin's Creed Infinity has revealed two new campaigns based around samurai in Japan and witches in the 16th century. Assassin's Creed Infinity is a brand-new Assassin's Creed game that will essentially be the ultimate entry in the franchise. It's a live-service game that will collect multiple stories from across different eras and allow it to be in one big hub. It's a rather unique idea, but given the series has used technology like the Animus to allow characters to jump between various eras, it makes sense to make a game that takes that concept into some kind of reality. For a while, it's been extremely unclear what this would look like or how it would work, but today, Ubisoft gave us some insight.

At the Ubisoft Forward event, the game's publisher revealed what the future of Assassin's Creed looks like. It includes a smaller-scale, more back to basics game releasing in 2023, a remake of the original game, and two new campaigns for Assassin's Creed Infinity that revolve around witches in the 16th century witch hunt (titled Codename Hexe) and samurai in Japan (titled Codename Red). Assassin's Creed Infinity will allow players to bounce between these games, but it's unclear when they will release. These two campaigns leaked earlier this week, but this is the first time we're getting any significant details. It was also confirmed that Ubisoft is investigating a multiplayer component for Assassin's Creed Infinity, but it's unclear how it will function.

Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin’s Creed Codename RED.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/vr15LIvjej — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

We work in the dark...



That's all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Of course, if you've been around long enough, you know a game set in Japan has been high on the wish list for Assassin's Creed fans for quite some time. The fact that it's actually happening now is incredibly exciting, but it's also coming on the heels of Ghost of Tsushima, so it has a high bar to meet. Codename Hexe also provides an interesting angle by focusing on witches, possibly opening up the world to a darker sotry.

