Assassin's Creed Game Briefly Made Free at GameStop

GameStop made a pretty big error in the early hours of this morning and briefly made a popular entry in the Assassin's Creedfranchise completely free of charge. Specifically, the game that was made free was Assassin's Creed III Remastered, which is the version of the third entry in the series that was remade for modern platforms. Sadly, the promotion seems to have been a complete accident on GameStop's part and has now led to sales of the game being halted altogether.

Earlier today, Assassin's Creed III Remastered became available for no cost whatsoever on GameStop's website. All three iterations of the title for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One began appearing for no cost. Naturally, this led to a wide number of customers quickly heading to the storefront's site to try and snatch up the game for themselves. Outside of payment for shipping and taxes, the orders were otherwise free of charge.

As you might expect, however, this clearly wasn't done out of the kindness of GameStop's heart. Instead, it seems that this was a major error that the marketplace had on its website, solely with Assassin's Creed III Remastered. Even though many customers were able to quickly buy the game, not long after GameStop ended up killing the store pages for ACIII Remastered as a whole. As of this writing, the store pages for all iterations of the game remain taken down from GameStop's website.

Even if you weren't able to snatch up Assassin's Creed III Remastered when it was made free, the game was seemingly meant to be part of a promotion from GameStop for a lower price. As such, when these store pages are made live once again, the game will likely still be on sale, just not for the hot retail value of $0. So if you're looking to cop this remaster for yourself, keep an eye on GameStop's website in the coming hours or days.

