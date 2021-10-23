Assassin’s Creed Report Leaks Next Game After Valhalla

A new Assassin rumor has surfaced online and it has the attention of fans of the Ubisoft series as not only does it potentially leak the first details on the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but the next proper open-world installment following Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In other words, there are two Assassin’s Creed games currently in development, and the latter suggests the series isn’t completely turning around for the series’ current formula of huge single-player open-world games with action-RPG combat and RPG-like decisions to make.

The leak in question is a verified one over on Reddit that claims that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be quite similar to what IO Interactive has done with Hitman since it rebooted the franchise. Meanwhile, it’s not the only entry in the series in the works. According to the leaker, a normal open-world Assassin’s Creed is also in development. Unfortunately, though, details on this project aren’t as plentiful in the report.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Though in the early stages of conceptualization and development Assassins Creed Infinity is in a solid enough state that I can confidently describe what shape the game will take,” said the leaker. “Infinity is inspired by the Helix from Unity. Each entry will be a small linear experience with semi-open world levels like the Hitman games and each assassin’s story will feature multiple missions. Ubisoft is also planning to remake and retell older Assassins Creed games in Infinity. It is still too early to determine what older games if any will be retold. Lastly, a new story will be added over time for an additional cost. Open-world Assassins Creed will be developed at the same time as Infinity.”

Now, normally an anonymous leaker on Reddit isn’t worth paying attention to. However, they provided some “proof” to the mods, according to the mods of the Reddit page, which is a big reason why the leak is getting more attention than other leaks of its ilk. That said, it’s still important to remember to take everything here with a grain of salt or two. Not only is all unofficial, but even if accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft hasn’t addressed this rumor in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.