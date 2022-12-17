Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay

Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.

The leaked gameplay was shared on Reddit by user dattuu who said they found the video via Facebook within an Assassin's Creed community. The video below shows what's said to be Assassin's Creed Jade being played on an iPhone.

It looks very much like an Assassin's Creed game through and through with the protagonist climbing and skulking around with some combat mixed in along with some cinematic flair on stylish assassinations. What's shown here appears to be the tutorial segment of the China-based Assassin's Creed game given that the on-screen prompts are teaching players how to use the touch controls which consist of things like how to move about and how to perform basic attacks and dodges. The video cuts off just before the player's taught how to perform an unseen assassination.

If this really is Assassin's Creed Jade – and it sure looks like it is – it's by far the most that we've seen of this game from Ubisoft. The trailer below, for reference, is what was shared about the game previously. Ubisoft confirmed at its reveal that the game was indeed a mobile game which would make it the first of its kind for Assassin's Creed games, but Ubisoft reassured players that this is meant to be a AAA, open-world experience akin to other Assassin's Creed games.

Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/MykzIZdoHR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Ubisoft never announced a release date for Assassin's Creed Jade when the game was revealed. It was relegated to the "on the horizon" section of the last Ubisoft Forward's recap which made it seem like it was further out, but perhaps that's not the case if it's already in a playable state like this.