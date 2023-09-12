Assassin's Creed Mirage Devs on Incorporating Historical Elements Into the Game

A big part of the appeal for the Assassin's Creed franchise is how it incorporates real-world historical elements into its narrative. Ubisoft has found a lot of clever ways to weave real people and events into the series, and when Assassin's Creed Mirage releases, it will continue that trend. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently had a chance to speak with Assassin's Creed Mirage's narrative director, Sarah Beaulieu. In the interview, Beaulieu revealed how the team fleshed out the game's 9th-century Baghdad setting. The team consulted historians and delved into different books to decide which historical figures and events would work within the game's narrative.

Assassin's Creed Mirage's Historical Figures

"We slowly dug into books, and we reached out to some historians in-house and experts outside, and we found some stories here and there. And one of the first historical characters I read about was Ali ibn Muhammad, and he's the leader of the rebellion. And there was just a couple of lines about him in a book. And I remember reading those lines and just seeing the fact that the character was so appealing just in two lines that I had to do something with him," said Beaulieu.

"And then we dug into that, and we slowly reached a bit more about the Zanj Rebellion and that he was leading. So that was a very, very specific historical context that could help us linking the Hidden Ones with the historical rebellion that was happening at that time. So that was the opportunity, and we slowly dug further into the caliphs back in the days. A lot of caliphs were murdered at that point. So obviously, it's appealing for the Hidden Ones lore. By digging into history, we slowly came up with a story that could fit the Assassin's Creed franchise."

Assassin's Creed Mirage Release Date

Fans of the series will get to see for themselves how these real-world elements are woven into the game when Assassin's Creed Mirage releases on October 5th. That day will see the game released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Hardcore fans of the series can even check out a special haptic gaming vest inspired by the game, which will allow players to feel different sensations on their body, theoretically adding a much deeper level of immersion. That bundle should arrive the same day, and will include a download code for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Those that want to play the game in a portable format might want to wait until next year, as the game is one of several games revealed today for iPhone 15. Unfortunately, a more specific release date has not been announced, as of this writing.

