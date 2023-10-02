Ubisoft Asks Fans Not to Share Assassin's Creed Mirage Spoilers Online

AC Mirage is nearly out, but Ubisoft wants fans to avoid ruining the story for others.

Prior to its release in the coming days, Ubisoft has made a plea to fans regarding spoilers for Assassin's Creed Mirage. With most major AAA titles, spoilers and leaks tend to hit the internet a few days or weeks in advance as copies begin circulating. And while no such major leaks for AC Mirage seem to have appeared online just yet, Ubisoft is now trying to ensure that this trend will continue once the game becomes widely available.

Shared on the official Assassin's Creed X (or Twitter) account, Ubisoft asked fans who are gearing up to play Assassin's Creed Mirage to not share spoilers online that would ruin the experience for others. The studio behind Mirage acknowledged that "the wait is almost over" and it wants to make sure that fans don't spoil one another on the story.

"With the launch of Assassin's Creed Mirage upon us, we would kindly ask you to consider your fellow Assassins and refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that would impact their experience," Ubisoft said on social media. "Thank you! The wait it almost over."

❌ NO SPOILERS! ❌



With the launch of #AssassinsCreed Mirage upon us, we would kindly ask you to consider your fellow Assassins and refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that would impact their experience. Thank you!



The wait it almost over. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IvNSVqAb8i — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 1, 2023

One reason why Ubisoft might be stressing that fans remain tight-lipped about Assassin's Creed Mirage is due to how the game will tie in with other entries in the series. Specifically, Mirage's main protagonist, Basim, was also seen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla back when that game launched in 2020. With this in mind, it's clear that there will be some major connections between these installments that Assassin's Creed fans will surely enjoy discovering on their own.

When Does Assassin's Creed Mirage Release?

(Photo: Ubisoft)

At this point in time, Assassin's Creed Mirage is only three days away from its launch which is set to take place on October 5. When the game does become available, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Given the smaller nature of AC Mirage compared to past Assassin's Creed titles, Ubisoft is also only charging $49.99 for the game, which is considerably less than what most video games go for nowadays.

To learn more about what Assassin's Creed Mirage will have in store, you can find more information on the game below.

"Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

Features