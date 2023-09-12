Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and More Coming to iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is about to give major gaming hardware a run for their money with ports of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and other AAA console games. Mobile gaming has been a huge thing for many, many years now thanks to games like Tetris, Candy Crush, and Angry Birds. Over the years, technology has evolved to allow users more impressive gaming experiences via their mobile phone. It's pretty impressive how far things have come and major developers have begun bringing older games to mobile or developing brand new experiences in huge franchises like Call of Duty Mobile or Warzone Mobile for that huge audience. However, things are about to change in a massive way.

Today, the iPhone 15 was officially announced and while that's already very exciting, perhaps the biggest news to come out of the event was that the phone will play major AAA games. Games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding are coming to iPhone 15. Mirage will release on the device next year, while the rest will be available by the end of this year. These games will be playable natively on the iPhone 15 Pro, not streamed through the cloud. You'll be able to play with a controller, which essentially turns the iPhone 15 into a portable gaming device. This will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which cost $999 and $1199 respectively.

This is a huge leap forward for gaming, especially with a brand new game like Assassin's Creed Mirage being available on the device. As of right now, we have no idea what other games are going to come to iPhone 15. It seems like a great way to get more people engaged with AAA games that they'd otherwise not be able to play without a console or PC. Should these currently announced games perform well, it seems likely we can expect more developers to bring their games to the device. Hopefully, there will also be some cross-save function for some of these titles to allow users to carry progress between their phone and a console or PC.

iPhone 15 Release Date

The iPhone 15 will release later this month on September 22nd. The phone will start at $999 for the Pro model and $1199 for the Pro Max model. Apple will be offering a trade-in program for existing Apple customers, allowing you the chance to trade in your current iPhone for a new one.

Does iPhone 15 Stream Games?

The iPhone 15, like many other mobile devices, will have the option to stream games through things like XCloud. However, it can also play all of those aforementioned titles natively. Whether or not it will be the best way to play these games for a lot of people really remains to be seen, but if this is everything Apple is hyping it up to be, it could be a gamechanger for mobile gaming.