New Assassin’s Creed Reportedly Leaked By Amazon

Last year, reports from credible and non-credible sources alike surfaced, claiming that 2020’s Assassin’s Creed game will take PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players to the land of the Vikings. Whether this is true or not, only time will tell, but a new and alleged leak further bolsters the claims. The supposed leak comes way of Amazon Germany, who reportedly ran a listing for Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok – Valhalla Edition at some point before taking it down. In other words, there’s no way of verifying if the listing is real, but Metro did report on it with a screencap of said listing.

Again, there’s plenty of reason to believe a new Assassin’s Creed is not only releasing this year, but that it will be Nordic themed. As you may remember, the speculation was kicked off by an easter egg in The Division 2. For those that don’t recall: an easter egg was discovered in the looter shooter around its release. It featured an in-game poster of a Norse god holding up the Apple of Eden from the Assassin’s Creed series. The following day, a report from one of the industry’s leading journalists surfaced, confirming that the series was indeed heading to the land of the Vikings next. Since then, there’s been a flurry of leaks and rumors adding to these baseline reports.

That said, all of this information should still be taken with a grain of salt or two, because for now, it all ranges from shoddy to unofficial. Thankfully, we should find out the validity of it all soon. After all, E3 is only a few months away, and if there’s a new Assassin’s Creed releasing this year, then it will certainly be at Ubisoft’s presser.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or hot-take letting us know what you think. Do you think the next Assassin’s Creed will take players to the furthest northern parts of Europe? Meanwhile, if you were making the newest entry in the Ubisoft series, where would you take the series? Personally, I would love to see one set in Feudal Japan or in the Wild West.