Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Is Using Greek Actors for Main Roles

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is doing a lot of firsts for the franchise: tailored romances, male/female chosen protagonist, and that beloved dialogue wheel! But it’s not just total immersion that they’re going for, Ubisoft is also aiming for total accuracy. Or, at least as much accuracy as they can muster. It’s because of that strive for accuracy that the team has announced they are looking specifically for Greek actors for as many roles in-game that is possible.

For example, there are two protagonist options players can choose from: Kassandra or Alexios. Kassie is voiced by Greek Actress Melissanthi Mahut, while her male counterpart is voiced by Greek actor Michael Antonakos. Sorry, Troy Baker, this is one game you won’t be in.

“What we tried to do was look for actors who are Greek or have Greek ancestry,” audio director Lydia Andrew told VG247 during E3 2018 in an exclusive interview. “We really felt like it was a nice opportunity for us to have a deep dive into the culture of Greece and obviously Ancient Greece. You can have a great actor who’s great at accents, and that’s fantastic, but you can also find great Greek actors and work with them too.”

Honestly, this is an amazing development and we hope that this trend catches on. Sure, you can hire voice actors that can fake an accent, but that authenticity just shows how true this journey will stay to history and how much of a journey it will be for players.

The director of the game recently divulged, “We wanted to tell a story, but we wanted to give you as much freedom as possible within that story. It’s going to be different for every player, but the core of that is going to be the same, because that’s part of what Assassin’s Creed is. That’s the DNA of Assassin’s Creed. But we wanted to take that in our own direction by making you — allowing you to choose a lot of different things, small and large, that have an overall impact on that story.”

I recently got my hands on the title and I can say that I was very much enthralled with the differences made. Being able to flip the Socratic Dialogue on Socrates himself was incredible, and the characters were so lovable right from the beginning.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.