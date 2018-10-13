‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Patch Fixes Main Story Progression, More

Ubisoft just released a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and it addresses one of the few problems players had with the main storyline progression. Though the open-world RPG was stunning, there were a few parts scattered about that felt a bit hiccup-y when it game to the main quest line. Luckily, the studio listened to those concerns and made the appropriate adjustments.
The patch begins with a few highlights – no spoilers here:
The most notable part of the latest update revolves around the quests. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead for the slide marked “quests.” Feel free to skip to the next part to avoid spoilers.
Quests
The quest changes helps lower level characters adapt more to the progressing story while also fixing numerous quests that saw some issues. Ubisoft also swapped where one of the quests sees a familiar historical icon, as well as a few other key changes.
Spoilers below, last warning:
Added a death tip to the game when trying to do the Megaris Conquest battle while being too low level.
Adjusted procedural quest objective to fit quest description.
The trojan horse will now appear during gameplay in the “Sacred Favours” quest.
Corrected a mistake in the description box of the “Trouble Follows” quest
During the “Sacred Vows” quest, players will now receive more information to complete the objective if the cutscene has been skipped.
Fixed an issue after completing the “”Memories Awoken”” quest that could result in Phobos not being available anymore.
Fixed an issue causing quests targeting Mercenaries to have no objective.
Fixed an issue during Mythical creatures boss fights where the game could sometimes freeze when the creature is close to dying.
Fixed an issue during the “Minotour de Force” questline where wrong names or objectives could be displayed.
Fixed an issue with the “A Growing Sickness” quest that could be prevented from appearing after entering Athens.
Fixed an issue during the “Abandoned by the Gods” quest where the crowd was missing when Kleon speaks in front of the crowd.
Fixed an issue during the “Across the Border” quest where the women would sometimes teleport back to the quest giver when interacting with him again.
Fixed an issue during the “Death and Disorder” quest where Aspasia would die for no reason after completing the dialogue
Fixed an issue where if you’re on fire during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest, NPC’s will swarm to put out the fire.
Fixed an issue where recruiting Athenian soldiers did not change the quest counter.
Fixed an issue during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest where talking to Sokrates before his dialogue with Thrasymachos might cause Sokrates to refuse to talk with the player later.
Fixed an issue during the “We’re Treasure hunters” quest where Obelia could sometimes glitch into the ship’s hull under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue where Markos says that a plague hit Kephallonia while players chose to kill the family.
Fixed an issue where players would be able to face a major character too early during a playthrough.
Fixed an issue where the “Shroud of the Bear” quest could not be completed if pelts were picked up then sold before speaking to the quest giver.
Fixed an issue with Bounty on leader quests that could sometimes be missing its quest objective.
Fixed various issues where certain procedural quest wouldn’t spawn.
Fixed a rare issue during the “He Waits” quest where the player could be raised into the air under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue after a cutscene during the “Battle of 300” quest that could prevent the Photo Mode from being activated.
Fixed an issue after completing the “A Fight With Talos” quest, where Talos would still be displayed as bounty hunter.
Fixed an issue during “Civil Unrest” triggering reward dialogue before completing tasks on the quest.
Fixed an issue during the “A Family Ordeal” quest where Odessa would sometimes attack the character after all ambushers were killed.
Fixed an issue during the “Ashes to Ashes” quest where using ‘follow road’ causes the horse to stop at the cave entrance, preventing players from reaching Athens.
Fixed an issue during the “Port of Lawlessness” quest where a door is missing during the cutscene with Brasidas.
Fixed an issue during the “”The Big Break”” quest that could cause an issue with the Adrestia when the player declines to leave Kephallonia.
Fixed an issue during the “The Gates of Atlantis” quest where completed quest objectives would still be displayed in the Quest log.
Fixed an issue during the “Where it all Began” quest where the player takes damage from the Earthshatter ability of their opponent before the ability effect is being displayed.
Fixed an issue where a torch’s flame could be visible in cutscenes unintentionally.
Fixed an issue where the “In the Footsteps of the Gods” quest would appear everywhere on the map as a nearby quest.
Fixed an issue where the “Positive Change” impact quest could be available during “The Knights” quest even if the conditions are not met.
Fixed an issue where the “The Priest of Asklepios” quest does not update once locating and accepting all three Support Quests.
Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t enable the “With Holding” quest when the player denies spending the night with Alkibiades.
Fixed an issue with overlapping audio in the “Test of Courage” quest.
Fixed an issue with the quest objective of the “Of Sharks and Spartans” quest.
Fixed some issues with dialogue lines during Modern Day sequences that were off.
Fixed various issues where objects could block players view during cutscenes.
Fixed an issue allowing some quest chains to unlock to early in the progression.
Fixed an issue during the ” Learning The Ropes” quest where Barnabas’ dialogue would not trigger under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue during the “Abandoned by the Gods” quest, where quests are not visible after performing a fast travel to the Statue of Athena from outside of Athens.
Fixed an issue during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest, where players sometimes couldn’t interact with Sokrates making the quest impossible to complete.
Fixed an issue during the “Reach Athens” quest that could cause the player to fall through the map under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue during the “Spartan Impiety” quest where the shrine could not be destroyed.
Fixed an issue during the “To Help a Girl” quest where the player could get locked inside the room with Bardas under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue during the “We Will Rise” quest where the screen could remain blurred under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue during the “We’re Treasure Hunters” that could result in the quest objective not being update after looting the Minoan treasure.
Fixed an issue where quests would not be cancelled upon the death of a quest giver.
Fixed an issue during the “The Final Push” quest that could prevent the Conquest Battle from starting.
Fixed an issue during the “And the Streets Run Red” quest that caused Phoibe to be missing blood effects when not in focus of the camera.
Fixed an issue during the “Bully the Bullies” quest that could cause characters to disappear for a brief moment during cutscenes.
Fixed an issue during the “Death and Disorder” quest that could cause lighting issues during the dialogue.
Fixed an issue during the “Debt Collector” quest that could cause Duris to remain in the defeated state.
Fixed an issue during the “Heart of Stone” quest where the hands of the witch could sometimes clip into her clothes.
Fixed an issue during the “Snake in the Grass” quest where Elpenor would sometimes open his eyes while he’s already dead.
Fixed an issue during the “Snake in the Grass” quest where the character could sometimes be twitching backwards towards the end of the dialogue.
Fixed an issue during the “The Contender” quest, where the second fighter can sometimes spawn in late.
Fixed an issue during the “The Doctor Will See You Now” quest where the patient’s head could glitch through the bed.
Fixed an issue during the “Though Love” quest where Mikkos hands clipped through his body.
Fixed an issue during the “We Will Rise” quest where Kleon’s body would sometimes start flickering.
Fixed an issue where tracked Quests will not guide players to the correct NPC.
Fixed an issue during the “Talos the Stone Fist” quest where Talos’ body could disappear under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue during the “A God Among Men” quest preventing the quest giver from floating above puddles during dialogue.
Fixed an issue during the “Lumbering Along” quest that could render an NPC completely motionless.
Fixed an issue where Iatrokles level does not scale with the player’s level.
Fixed an issue when reloading where additional mercenaries can be selected for a quest already in progress.
Gameplay
We’re in less spoiler-y territory here, with most story-based fixes having already been revealed in pre-launch trailers:
Added a player storage chest to the Adrestia that allows players to store up to 350 inventory items.
Added quiver upgrades that increases the maximum number of arrows it can contain.
Adjusted the required level for some quests in Chapter 7 to improve main path progression flow.
Corrected the Hit Box of Athenian Commanders.
Crew members can no longer be set on fire and killed with torches from below while resting.
Increase Olive Wood gained through boarding and cleaving.
Medusa’s stone gaze attack will now affect players in the knockdown state.
NPCs will now attack the character while on the felucca.
Players will now be shown they are able to use torches to destroy crates.
Rebalanced various abilities and improved visuals.
Reworked “Call to Arms” ability – Lieutenants now scale with the players level, have more health and deal more damage.
Reworked camera angles for assassinations.
Fixed various issues with the Overpower Attacks ability.
Fixed an issue where the “-1 Adrenalin Cost for Overpower Abilities” engraving would not work when entering the arena.
Fixed an issue where Myrrine and Brasidas were teleported to Naxos upon sparing Lagos.
Fixed an issue with an incorrect hurt reaction on death when performing AoE abilities from behind.
Fixed an issue with the “Rush Assassination” that wouldn’t work when used immediately after “Battlecry of Ares” ability.
Fixed an infinite loading screen issue that could sometimes appear when the player dies while fighting the Minotaur.
Fixed an issue where NPCs killed by a lieutenant may remain in a standing positing.
Fixed an issue where the player would die after parrying an attack while at 0 health.
Fixed an issue where unique lieutenant would spawn as dead bodies when they were summoned with “Call to Arms” ability and then defeated.
Fixed an issue where during the ” A Musing Tale” quest if Rhexenor is killed before talking with Aikaterine, players cannot progress.
Fixed Fire Damage, Poison Damage and Elemental Damage perks damage calculation.
Fixed an animation issue where Scoura would sometimes slide over the ground for a few seconds.
Fixed an issue during combat at edges that could cause a sluggish fall animation when the player would knock an NPC over the edge.
Fixed an issue during Photo Mode where players could see a placeholder texture when activating it at the moment the impact of a Ground Smash.
Fixed an issue during the “Battle of Pylos” quest causing Brasidas not to join any fight pockets and eventually leave the battlefield if the player hasn’t joined the battle yet.
Fixed an issue that could cause an animation offset when finishing the last enemy near a wall.
Fixed an issue that could cause boats to glitch into each other when loading a save.
Fixed an issue that could cause mercenaries to spin erratically while in a fight with 3 mercenaries at the same time.
Fixed an issue to allow Lieutenant’s NPC kills to count towards quest completion.
Fixed an issue when NPC’s heard fighting, they took a moment to decide to unsheath and join in the fight.
Fixed an issue where Brontes failed to slow down when using the ‘Overpower Arrow’ ability.
Fixed an issue where changing lieutenants just before a boarding, prevents them from joining.
Fixed an issue where Himilko is immune to damage after loading a finished quest.
Fixed an issue where hunter damage was too low when having a lower level.
Fixed an issue where Mercenaries would not attack when on a boat.
Fixed an issue where NPC belts could clip into the character.
Fixed an issue where players did not receive adrenaline when killing a Mercenary’s pet dog.
Fixed an issue where players spamming the analog stick could make Ardos fall down the well when pushing him into the corner of the ledge.
Fixed an issue where ramming sometimes didn’t cause any damage.
Fixed an issue where tamed animals would become aggressive after having changed the game language.
Fixed an issue where the bounty could increase when mercenaries witness a crime performed by the player.
Fixed an issue where the player would remain in fight state after killing an untamed animal before it returned to its normal behaviour.
Fixed an issue where weapons would drop by leaders in addition to the regular loot.
Fixed an issue with Mercenary pet levels that could sometimes display a wrong level.
Fixed an issue with the Chameleon ability locking on an NPC.
Fixed an issue with the Vanish ability that wasn’t working during ship boardings.
Fixed Charged Shot Damage calculation leading to higher numbers than intended.
Fixed several game exploits.
Fixed various issues with Rush Assassinations.
Fixed various issues with the Hero Strike ability.
Fixed an issue preventing the Rage ability to work under certain conditions.
Fixed an issue where the Leap of Faith did not trigger and could not be used.
Fixed an issue where the player could sometimes respawn inside the Adrestia after the ship was destroyed.
Fixed an issue with the “Ring of Chaos” ability that could sometimes not properly trigger but still consume adrenaline.
Fixed an issue with the body physics of the player character when defeated during “Battlecry of Ares” skill use.
Fixed an issue when alternating between Rain of Arrows and Predator Shot while crouched, makes Predator Shot aim at the floor.
Fixed an issue where during the “Writing’s on the Wall” quest both the player and quest giver would be transported to Agellos if the interactions were completed too quickly.
Fixed an issue where eyelashes sometimes could have a placeholder texture after a transition from cutscene to gameplay.
Fixed an issue where players did not receive fire damage from the burning cloth in the Arena.
Fixed an issue where players were given prompts to perform a Rush Assassination or Overpower attacks on an NPC behind a wall, even if chaining failed.
Fixed an issue with the “Leap of Faith” ability (Lvl 3) that could cause issues when performing the jump from a lower heights
Fixed an issue with the “Multishot” ability that could cause too much damage when using it on a single target.
Fixed various issues with the Distract ability.
Fixed an issue where Clio could be killed by a crew member.
Fixed an issue that could cause Lieutenants or crew not to attack the enemy crew when the crew skin was changed before the boarding process was initiated.
Fixed an issue causing splash effects to appear in Photo Mode.
Fixed an issue during the “Though Love” quest where the quest giver would become frightened and run away if the player entered into conflict near them.
Fixed an issue preventing players from editing their ship after completing a boarding, until sailing away.
Fixed an issue that could cause the enemy ship’s sails to appear intact while it’s in a disabled state – after fast traveling to the Adrestia.
Fixed an issue where dagger kills would be counted as staff kills in perks challenges.
Fixed an issue where players would occasionally have difficulties climbing up an enemy ship.
Fixed the following perks not allowed to stack with themselves: Critical Chance while Full Health, Critical Chance while Low Health, Critical damage, Elemental Buildup
Fixed the following perks not working on their intended targets: Damage against Athenians, Damage against Spartans
World
It’s a massive world in Odyssey, one filled with many dangers and many hidden secrets. This part of the update focuses on the wildlife, the mercenaries, and the cultists with a few other tweaks thrown in:
Improved animal AI behaviour.
Mercenaries will no longer appear too concentrated in cities.
Mercenaries with elemental will use their enhanced weapon less often.
Phobos will no longer stay stuck in some areas of Chios.
Rearranged various objects in the game that were floating in the air or seemed misplaced.
Removed one leader in Korinthia, as there is only supposed to be 1 and not 2.
The Makedonia leader’s level is now in sync with the region’s level.
The Cultist ship with Sokos on board will no longer be present after being defeated.
Fixed an issue where humming by Kassandra would actually be a male voice.
Fixed an issue where Zoisme and Kallias were spawned inside the Cave of Gaia and could no longer be reached.
Fixed an issue in a Korinthian Fort where the player could go under the stairs.
Fixed an issue where lions could unintentionally spawn alongside wolves at wolf dens
Fixed an issue where your crew members could sometimes clip through the floor of the ship.
Fixed an issue causing the contract counter not to update when drowning targets.
Fixed an issue that could cause drapes on the Adrestia to sometimes appear detached from the ship.
Fixed an issue where a mercenary could get stuck inside a closed house in Fort Samikon.
Fixed an issue where recruiting the Leader of Boetia did not reveal Denienara’s information.
Fixed a texture issue in the forge where the golden pattern in the circle could sometimes disappear.
Fixed an issue in Elis where there were no buyers or sellers but lots of people walking around near the market.
Fixed an issue in Epidauros where the crowd station appeared empty.
Fixed an issue that could prevent players to pet leopards.
Fixed an issue to prevent defeated Lieutenants from going down with their ships, instead of back to Adrestia.
Fixed an issue where a floating torch near the Sunken Temple of Eileithyia point of interest, became the ultimate destroyer to passing feluccas.
Fixed an issue where Cultist leader doubles could be spawned when a faction is taking back control instead of the Original cultist regaining power.
Fixed an issue where NPCs could respawn after being recruited by the player.
Fixed an issue where pets did not follow the player after leaving combat.
Fixed an issue where Predator Animals chased the player overly long.
Fixed an issue where Ptolemaeus and Talos could not be recruited after becoming Mercenaries.
Fixed an issue where the merchant spot in Akrokorinth seemed empty
Fixed an issue where the Surface shark would not attack players.
Fixed an issue where wolves that were supposed to be in caves could sometimes appear outside after respawning.
Fixed in an issue in Melos where the Cultist ship remained unresponsive after exited the conflict area.
Fixed issues with mercenaries that wouldn’t engage in fights under certain circumstances.
Fixed various issues with Photo Mode that could cause the camera to get stuck or go through objects.
Fixed an issue causing players to remain stuck inside a ship when large waves appear.
Fixed an issue where Mercenaries could sometimes not be lootable when they leveled up while being unconscious.
Fixed an issue during the “Debt Collector” quest that could cause NPCs to trigger an unintended reaction when the player whistles during the assassination tutorial.
Fixed an issue where a bounty is generated while killing bandits in Korithia before the Monger is eliminated.
Fixed an issue where wolf and bear mercenary pets could not be tagged with Ikaros.
Fixed an issue with the background outside of Layla’s loft.
Fixed an issue causing Alpha animals to flee out of combat after performing ‘Leap of Faith’ inside its cave.
Fixed an issue where NPC’s could be interacted with in the ocean
Fixed an issue where the Alpha bear ran in place and could not attack.
Fixed an issue with the NPC ships that sometimes could stop moving suddenly.
Fixed various instances where players could get stuck inside objects.
Fixed an issue with shark bodies that could start twitching on the ground.
Fixed several issues with Orichalcum Ores that were either misplaced or couldn’t be looted.
Full Patch Notes
For the full list of patch notes from the team over at Ubisoft, you can check out the original Reddit thread right here. It includes changes made to the UI, graphics, and tons more!
To learn more about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, you can check out our full review to see what we thought of the open world adventure!