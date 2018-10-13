‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Patch Fixes Main Story Progression, More

Ubisoft just released a new patch for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and it addresses one of the few problems players had with the main storyline progression. Though the open-world RPG was stunning, there were a few parts scattered about that felt a bit hiccup-y when it game to the main quest line. Luckily, the studio listened to those concerns and made the appropriate adjustments.

The patch begins with a few highlights – no spoilers here:

Added quiver upgrades that increases the maximum number of arrows it can contain.

Added a player storage chest to the Adrestia that allows players to store up to 350 gear items.

Reworked “Call to Arms” ability – Lieutenants now scale with the players level, have more health and deal more damage.

Adjusted the required level for some quests in Chapter 7 to improve main path progression flow.

The most notable part of the latest update revolves around the quests. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead for the slide marked “quests.” Feel free to skip to the next part to avoid spoilers.

The quest changes helps lower level characters adapt more to the progressing story while also fixing numerous quests that saw some issues. Ubisoft also swapped where one of the quests sees a familiar historical icon, as well as a few other key changes.

Spoilers below, last warning:

Added a death tip to the game when trying to do the Megaris Conquest battle while being too low level.

Adjusted procedural quest objective to fit quest description.

The trojan horse will now appear during gameplay in the “Sacred Favours” quest.

Corrected a mistake in the description box of the “Trouble Follows” quest

During the “Sacred Vows” quest, players will now receive more information to complete the objective if the cutscene has been skipped.

Fixed an issue after completing the “”Memories Awoken”” quest that could result in Phobos not being available anymore.

Fixed an issue causing quests targeting Mercenaries to have no objective.

Fixed an issue during Mythical creatures boss fights where the game could sometimes freeze when the creature is close to dying.

Fixed an issue during the “Minotour de Force” questline where wrong names or objectives could be displayed.

Fixed an issue with the “A Growing Sickness” quest that could be prevented from appearing after entering Athens.

Fixed an issue during the “Abandoned by the Gods” quest where the crowd was missing when Kleon speaks in front of the crowd.

Fixed an issue during the “Across the Border” quest where the women would sometimes teleport back to the quest giver when interacting with him again.

Fixed an issue during the “Death and Disorder” quest where Aspasia would die for no reason after completing the dialogue

Fixed an issue where if you’re on fire during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest, NPC’s will swarm to put out the fire.

Fixed an issue where recruiting Athenian soldiers did not change the quest counter.

Fixed an issue during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest where talking to Sokrates before his dialogue with Thrasymachos might cause Sokrates to refuse to talk with the player later.

Fixed an issue during the “We’re Treasure hunters” quest where Obelia could sometimes glitch into the ship’s hull under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where Markos says that a plague hit Kephallonia while players chose to kill the family.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to face a major character too early during a playthrough.

Fixed an issue where the “Shroud of the Bear” quest could not be completed if pelts were picked up then sold before speaking to the quest giver.

Fixed an issue with Bounty on leader quests that could sometimes be missing its quest objective.

Fixed various issues where certain procedural quest wouldn’t spawn.

Fixed a rare issue during the “He Waits” quest where the player could be raised into the air under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue after a cutscene during the “Battle of 300” quest that could prevent the Photo Mode from being activated.

Fixed an issue after completing the “A Fight With Talos” quest, where Talos would still be displayed as bounty hunter.

Fixed an issue during “Civil Unrest” triggering reward dialogue before completing tasks on the quest.

Fixed an issue during the “A Family Ordeal” quest where Odessa would sometimes attack the character after all ambushers were killed.

Fixed an issue during the “Ashes to Ashes” quest where using ‘follow road’ causes the horse to stop at the cave entrance, preventing players from reaching Athens.

Fixed an issue during the “Port of Lawlessness” quest where a door is missing during the cutscene with Brasidas.

Fixed an issue during the “”The Big Break”” quest that could cause an issue with the Adrestia when the player declines to leave Kephallonia.

Fixed an issue during the “The Gates of Atlantis” quest where completed quest objectives would still be displayed in the Quest log.

Fixed an issue during the “Where it all Began” quest where the player takes damage from the Earthshatter ability of their opponent before the ability effect is being displayed.

Fixed an issue where a torch’s flame could be visible in cutscenes unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where the “In the Footsteps of the Gods” quest would appear everywhere on the map as a nearby quest.

Fixed an issue where the “Positive Change” impact quest could be available during “The Knights” quest even if the conditions are not met.

Fixed an issue where the “The Priest of Asklepios” quest does not update once locating and accepting all three Support Quests.

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t enable the “With Holding” quest when the player denies spending the night with Alkibiades.

Fixed an issue with overlapping audio in the “Test of Courage” quest.

Fixed an issue with the quest objective of the “Of Sharks and Spartans” quest.

Fixed some issues with dialogue lines during Modern Day sequences that were off.

Fixed various issues where objects could block players view during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue allowing some quest chains to unlock to early in the progression.

Fixed an issue during the ” Learning The Ropes” quest where Barnabas’ dialogue would not trigger under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue during the “Abandoned by the Gods” quest, where quests are not visible after performing a fast travel to the Statue of Athena from outside of Athens.

Fixed an issue during the “Perikles’s Symposium” quest, where players sometimes couldn’t interact with Sokrates making the quest impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue during the “Reach Athens” quest that could cause the player to fall through the map under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue during the “Spartan Impiety” quest where the shrine could not be destroyed.

Fixed an issue during the “To Help a Girl” quest where the player could get locked inside the room with Bardas under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue during the “We Will Rise” quest where the screen could remain blurred under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue during the “We’re Treasure Hunters” that could result in the quest objective not being update after looting the Minoan treasure.

Fixed an issue where quests would not be cancelled upon the death of a quest giver.

Fixed an issue during the “The Final Push” quest that could prevent the Conquest Battle from starting.

Fixed an issue during the “And the Streets Run Red” quest that caused Phoibe to be missing blood effects when not in focus of the camera.

Fixed an issue during the “Bully the Bullies” quest that could cause characters to disappear for a brief moment during cutscenes.

Fixed an issue during the “Death and Disorder” quest that could cause lighting issues during the dialogue.

Fixed an issue during the “Debt Collector” quest that could cause Duris to remain in the defeated state.

Fixed an issue during the “Heart of Stone” quest where the hands of the witch could sometimes clip into her clothes.

Fixed an issue during the “Snake in the Grass” quest where Elpenor would sometimes open his eyes while he’s already dead.

Fixed an issue during the “Snake in the Grass” quest where the character could sometimes be twitching backwards towards the end of the dialogue.

Fixed an issue during the “The Contender” quest, where the second fighter can sometimes spawn in late.

Fixed an issue during the “The Doctor Will See You Now” quest where the patient’s head could glitch through the bed.

Fixed an issue during the “Though Love” quest where Mikkos hands clipped through his body.

Fixed an issue during the “We Will Rise” quest where Kleon’s body would sometimes start flickering.

Fixed an issue where tracked Quests will not guide players to the correct NPC.

Fixed an issue during the “Talos the Stone Fist” quest where Talos’ body could disappear under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue during the “A God Among Men” quest preventing the quest giver from floating above puddles during dialogue.

Fixed an issue during the “Lumbering Along” quest that could render an NPC completely motionless.

Fixed an issue where Iatrokles level does not scale with the player’s level.